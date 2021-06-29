 Skip to main content
Summer football returns: SRSC hosts annual 7v7 summer passing league Tuesday night
It’s been just two months since the end of the spring high school football season, but teams didn’t take any time off as they prepare for the fall.

Smith River Sports Complex hosted the third week of its annual 7v7 Smith River Summer Passing League Tuesday. The night featured six teams including Bassett and Magna Vista High Schools, G.W.-Danville, Gretna, Hidden Valley, and McMichael, out of Mayodan, North Carolina.

The complex will host two more weeks of 7v7s. The next is scheduled for July 13, which will be the biggest night of the summer. Ten teams, including Bassett and Magna Vista, are scheduled to attend.

High school football teams will begin official practices in early August.

