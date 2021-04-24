Sunny
Related to this story
Most Popular
Former Virginia Tech soccer player sues coach, claiming she was forced off team for refusing to kneel before games
- Updated
The coach engaged in a “campaign of abuse and retaliation” that led her to leave the program, the player said.
- Updated
He had been injured and hospitalized during the incident.
- Updated
More details emerge about the events that left 2 dead and 2 injured.
Bassett man charged with murder.
- Updated
A 7-year-old was shot and killed on Tate Boulevard Wednesday night.
The facility being built at Smith River Sports Complex would be the first of its kind in Virginia.
Martinsville prosecutors pass legal process to federal authorities in case involving Martinsville man and child sex charges
- Updated
Drug-distribution charges and sexual abuse charges filed in Martinsville have been dropped.
It doesn’t matter how edgy and elegant the dress might be.
- Updated
The man led law enforcement vehicles on a 45-minute chase nearly into Patrick County.
Victim's name was same as a patrol officer.