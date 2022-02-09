Tackfully Teamed gets $25K grant

Tackfully Teamed Riding Academy Inc. has been awarded $25,000 as part of the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation National Paralysis Resource Center (NPRC) 2021 2nd Cycle Direct Effect Quality of Life grants.

Tackfully Teamed will use grant funding to provide a portable wheelchair ramp, adaptive equipment an instructor in training/office assistant and to assist with the completion of the therapeutic herd, Susan Warren of Tackfully Teamed said in an email.

The ramp will give riders with paralysis the opportunity to attend events, horse shows, trail rides and demonstrations.

New helmets and saddle pads will be purchased to replace those that were degraded during the amount of cleaning and sanitation required during the pandemic.

A new assistant has been hired and is training to become an instructor. The assistant also will help with coordinating volunteers and documenting progress.

“Tackfully Teamed also still needs a horse to complete the herd upon retirement of some of our old guys. The awarding of the grant could not have come at a better time,” Warren wrote.

“Covid 19 has altered the lives of us all in some way,” she wrote. “We are not as friendly, social, open, or spontaneous. Our world as we see it was halted for a while and is still being altered by exposures, quarantines, and testing, making daily routine in the workplace and at home a struggle.

“Individuals with disabilities, especially paralysis, already face struggles. These barriers can be very isolating, and socialization and recreational activities are vital to sustaining collaboration, connection and positive communication.

“Thanks to the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, we will be able to successfully interact with individuals with disabilities, their families and care-givers, and partnering agencies to facilitate integral interests. Through the grant, Tackfully Teamed will continue to be committed to sharing, mentoring, enjoying, exercising, providing individual and group support, and taking time to share in the events and make everyone feel included.”

The Reeve Foundation National Paralysis Resource Center has several grants under the Quality of Life program awarding grants in different category areas, varying in different amounts.

Sixty-seven grants totaling $1,403,071 were awarded. The Quality of Life Grants Program supports nonprofit organizations that empower individuals living with paralysis. Since the Quality of Life Grants Program’s inception, more than 3,490 grants totaling over $36 million have been awarded. Funding for this program was made possible through a cooperative agreement with the Administration for Community Living.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.