Thank goodness Santa lives on

Just before Christmas the kid next door on Chatham Heights told me there was no Santa Claus. I thought, What would Christmas be like if there was no Santa Claus?

And what about that snow sled I had asked for in my letter to Santa?

Disheartened, I went home and told my mother what Jesse said.

"Don't let Jesse spoil your Christmas. Just be patient," my mother told me.

Christmas morning I couldn't wait to see what was under the tree. Wow! There was the sled, wrapped in a big, red bow. I was looking forward to that first winter snow.

Thank goodness Santa Claus lives in the heart and fantasies of a little child.

Take another look around you on Christmas morning. Just maybe you'll find yourself reminiscing about those Christmases of years past. That's the joy of Christmas.

Joe Engle lives in Ridgeway. The Bulletin publishes readers’ first-hand accounts in the Reader’s Diary section. Send your pieces (pictures are welcome) to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com or P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115.

