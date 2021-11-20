Thanksgiving meals, services planned for area

Area churches and charities have Thanksgiving services and meals planned for the community. Here is a list:

Today

Mountain View Church of God of Prophecy, 436 Mountain View Road, Patrick Springs, will have a Thanksgiving celebration at 10:30 a.m. today. Lunch will follow.

Tuesday

Hillcrest Baptist Church will host the Ruritan-sponsored community Thanksgiving service at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Hillcrest is at 18075 A.L. Philpott Hwy., and Randy Aldridge is the pastor.

Wednesday

The Henry County Food Pantry will serve a drive-thru holiday meal from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday. Meals can be picked up at the food pantry, at 3321 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett.

To receive a meal for the family, at least one family member must pick it up in person, and only one box will be given to each family represented.

The meal is sponsored by The Harvest Foundation with help from Charity League, Kiwanis Club of Bassett, MHC Chapter NSBE and food pantry’s regular volunteers. To volunteer or donate, call 276-629-1369.

Thursday