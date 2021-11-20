 Skip to main content
Thanksgiving meals, services planned for area
Harvest Thanksgiving Eve food

Last year’s Henry County Food Pantry volunteers discuss the operation of distributing 1,200 meals for Thanksgiving. The food pantry will have a Thanksgiving food-box distribution from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday.

 Bill Wyatt

Area churches and charities have Thanksgiving services and meals planned for the community. Here is a list:

Today

Mountain View Church of God of Prophecy, 436 Mountain View Road, Patrick Springs, will have a Thanksgiving celebration at 10:30 a.m. today. Lunch will follow.

Tuesday

Hillcrest Baptist Church will host the Ruritan-sponsored community Thanksgiving service at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Hillcrest is at 18075 A.L. Philpott Hwy., and Randy Aldridge is the pastor.

Wednesday

The Henry County Food Pantry will serve a drive-thru holiday meal from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday. Meals can be picked up at the food pantry, at 3321 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett.

To receive a meal for the family, at least one family member must pick it up in person, and only one box will be given to each family represented.

The meal is sponsored by The Harvest Foundation with help from Charity League, Kiwanis Club of Bassett, MHC Chapter NSBE and food pantry’s regular volunteers. To volunteer or donate, call 276-629-1369.

Thursday

Refuge Temple Ministries will host a Thanksgiving service at 11 a.m. Thursday, online only, on its Facebook and YouTube pages. Alan Preston is the pastor of Refuge Temple, and the Rev. Charles Whitfield of First Baptist East Martinsville will deliver the sermon.

Reach Out Apostolic Tabernacle will give out Thanksgiving dinners in take-out plates from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Sportsman Club, 47 Fayette St., Martinsville. Bishop Lorenzo Hall is the pastor.

Kearfott Memorial Baptist Church, where Dean White is the pastor, will host a Thanksgiving meal at 5 p.m. Thursday. The church is at 1403 Rivermont Heights Road, Martinsville.

Others who have served

Refuge Temple Ministries started off the area Thanksgiving observations with a community dinner Saturday at the Sportsman’s Club.

Among area churches which have given boxes of traditional Thanksgiving foods to families were Kingdom Point in Ridgeway, which served 60 families, and Mount Vernon Baptist Church in Axton.

