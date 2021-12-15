The Bible is not against celebrating Christmas

I wish to respond to a letter to the editor published on Dec. 8 by Mr. Glenn Allen. In the letter, he argues against the 'idolatry of Christmas.' While I agree 100% that it has become way too commercial and tends to get that way more so with each passing year, I wish to disagree with the premise that we should not celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

He states that nowhere in the gospels does it say to celebrate birthdays. Nowhere in the gospels does it say NOT to celebrate birthdays, either.

I quote, "no one today can put a day or year on when Christ was born." Well, it was when Quirinius was governor of Syria which was between 4 B.C. to A.D. 1. Early church fathers attest the date of Jesus' birth to be between 3 and 2 BC. Jesus' preaching began around 27-29 AD and lasted one to three years. They go on to calculate the death of Jesus as taking place between AD 30-36. The very birth of Jesus divides history into BC (before Christ) and AD (Anno Domini or 'in the year of our Lord.'

It is also my belief that the Communion we enjoy each Lord's Day is Jesus' established memorial to remember and honor Him by, as Mr. Allen says. We do remember, as Jesus said, His "death, burial, and resurrection till He comes again." But neither Jesus nor the apostles tell us we remember His beginnings in that weekly celebration.

The fact that God became man, that Immanuel lived and dwelt among us perhaps as long as 33 years or more, had to have an earthly beginning.

Take away Santa Claus, take away all the tinsel, all the wrappings, all the gift-giving and receiving, all the merrymaking and you can still have Christmas because unless Christ is in it, it is not CHRISTmas at all. The same can be said of Easter if we keep the focus that it is all about Jesus and His resurrection from the dead which, by grace through faith in Him, saves us from our sins.

As with most anything else in life, you can observe it the wrong way and it can become a form of idolatry. The struggle, for we who claim Christ as our Lord, is to keep Him at the center of our lives not only at Christmas time but always. Christmas, even if it is not on Dec. 25, and I imagine it originally wasn't, serves to remind the world that the Son of God who takes away the sins of the world was born.

To remember Him, cherish that He was born, that God put on flesh and lived among us doesn't seem like idolatry to me. It just seems like the best way to celebrate the day of His earthly birth.

James Pence is minister of Pleasant Grove Christian Church of Martinsville.

