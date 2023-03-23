Our Founding Fathers could never have envisioned a time, or a world, or this nation as it is today. Personal agendas, politics and stupidity have overcome common sense, morality and Godly principles. They could never have envisioned a time when the killing of unborn babies would be legal. They probably never would have envisioned a nation where substance abuse would be so common. They could never have envisioned a time when all of us, especially children, would be bombarded with all kinds of media 24.7 no matter the content. And last but not least, they could never have envisioned a time when gay marriage would be legal and accepted by some regardless of what God's Word says about that lifestyle.