TheatreWorks Community Players auditions for "12 Angry Jurors"

TheatreWorks Community Players announced auditions for “12 Angry Jurors” on July 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and July 24 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Black Box Theater, 44 Franklin St.

The story of the play involves a young man whose life hangs in the balance as a trial jury meets behind closed doors to debate whether he is innocent or guilty. The jury will decide whether they think he killed his father or not and the play touches on the top of what justice really is and how is it achieved.

This play, a Reginal Rose original, is a classic American drama set in the 1950s and displays a provocative look at power, prejudice and clashing perspectives. The director of the play will be Joanie McPeak and stage manager is Ros Simmons.

The cast is made up of 13 members, 5 of which must be played by men and the genders of the rest are flexible. All members must be over the age of 18. The roles will be made up of 12 jurors and one guard and the jurors will be onstage throughout the whole play.

The auditions will require a cold reading of the script and callbacks will be arranged if needed. All members of the cast and crew must be completely vaccinated for COVID-19.

Show dates are Sept. 8 to 11 and 15 through 17.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.