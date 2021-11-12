 Skip to main content
Third wreck of Henry County school bus within the week happened this morning
Third wreck of Henry County school bus within the week happened this morning

Friday school bus wreck

A pickup truck and Henry County School Bus #54 collided this morning on U.S. 220 near the River Road intersection. There were no students on the bus, but two people were injured and transported for treatment, emergency personnel on the scene said.

 Holly Kozelsky

A pickup truck and school bus collided on U.S. 220 at the bypass exit in Fieldale, near River Road, around 8:30 this morning.

There were no students on the bus, said Henry County Public Schools Assistant Superintendent of Operations and Administrative Services David Scott, who was on the scene. Two people were injured and transported for medical care, said emergency personnel.

Henry County School Bus #54 ran into a guardrail and sustained significant damage to the front.

The pickup truck had caught fire, and the fire was fully involved by the time the Fieldale Volunteer Fire Company arrived.

See the Bulletin's Facebook page for a video from the scene, and follow the Bulletin for more details as they emerge.

