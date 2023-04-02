Patrick and Henry Community College (P&HCC) was established 60 years ago as a branch campus of the University of Virginia (UVA), and today it strives to fulfill workforce needs in the area.

The original name was Patrick-Henry Branch School of General Studies, after the two predominant counties that the college serves. When P&HCC joined the Virginia Community College System, it became Patrick Henry Community College, and more recently it was renamed Patrick & Henry Community College.

The original focus of the college was to provide the first two years of college and then a student would transfer to another institution, mainly UVA in the beginning because of the affiliation with UVA before expanding to other partners as well, P&HCC President Dr. Greg Hodges said.

“As the community college movement across America evolved, our college evolved with it to the point where we are today,” he said. “We still provide the first two years of transfer education, but we are now singularly focused on delivering job degrees.”

Job degrees refer to degrees that will lead to jobs quickly after completion of the different programs. The college now serves around 50% workforce students and 50% two-year transfer students, he said.

“Everything that we do now, whether students are with us two weeks, two months or two years, their ultimate end game or end goal is a job,” Greg Hodges said. “So, we are the conduit by which we provide the economic mobility for students in this community through that avenue of a job.”

The college has just been recognized nationally in the Spring 2023 edition of “Rural Community College Excellence: A Guide To Delivering Strong Opportunity for Students and Communities” by Aspen Institute. The publication details how rural schools, particularly P&HCC, are “helping to drive the economic renaissance happening in this service region,” Greg Hodges said.

“Everything we do is designed to help students get a job,” Greg Hodges said.

Workforce needs

“Right now every industry sector in our region needs employees,” P&HCC Vice President of Workforce, Economic and Community Development Rhonda Hodges (no relation to Greg Hodges) said.

She added that it is primarily a need for advanced manufacturing jobs, the most well-known of which are production operators and maintenance technicians, but it also encompasses positions in human resources, finance and marketing as well.

P&HCC’s focus is mainly on the “automation part of the technology side of manufacturing now,” Rhonda Hodges said.

“Automation and technology are workforce trends that we’re seeing across every industry sector and that we’ll continue to see,” she added. Other needs are in healthcare, plumbing, electrical, HVAC, welding, heavy equipment operators and more.

The college’s MET (Manufacturing, Engineering, and Technology) Complex was created specifically to meet regional workforce needs, Greg Hodges said.

“This is what our community needs,” Greg Hodges said. “We are an advanced manufacturing community. That is our primary sector.” Another sector the college is working on expanding further into is healthcare, he said.

An extensive approval process through the Virginia Community College System is the first step in getting a new program. The college presents the jobs directly in the service region of Martinsville, Henry and Patrick Counties and even a portion of Franklin County, and jobs in a 50-mile radius of the service region.

The jobs must also have an ongoing demand to receive approval. “We have to very clearly document the need before a program will be approved and that’s on the workforce side or the traditional academic side,” Greg Hodges said.

To stay on top of different trends or adjustments to stay ahead of the games on workforce needs, P&HCC uses labor market information and data, but Rhonda Hodges said, “the only real way you can do that is through relationships.”

“You have to be talking to your employers because labor market information is wonderful but it can be a little dated so if you really want to know what they’re experiencing right now” and in the future “you have to be talking to them,” Rhonda Hodges said.

Challenges

One of the biggest challenges P&HCC faces is acquiring the equipment that is required to provide the training that is pivotal in getting students job ready on the completion of their chosen program, Greg Hodges said.

“CTE [Career and Technical Education] and workforce programs are equipment-laden and expensive-equipment-laden,” he added.

The college has funding pipelines to help pay for required equipment such as an equipment trust fund from the state of Virginia, the AEP Foundation, The Harvest Foundation, Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission, federal grants and other philanthropic donors and partnerships.

“Without us as the training partner the employment needs of our community are going to flounder,” he said. “We are the avenue by which students get out and stay out of poverty, and the way we do that is connecting them with a good paying job.”

“We are this community’s college and so we play a very critical role in making sure that students have the programs they need to have that economic mobility and employers have the workforce they need for the economic development ... of our region,” Rhonda Hodges said.