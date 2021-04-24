This is the wrong way to do reversion

These naysayers have had no recourse or defense or even the ability to just say no. They tried every pathway out of this forest of no return. Every effort was a road to nowhere except that omnipresent darkness.

That was our story until about three weeks ago, just before the city was to make its first appearance before the Commission, when lawyers hired by the two sides drafted letters and asked for a delay so they could, you know, talk, with a mediator present, to try to take a few bites out of reversion before the county choked as it tried to swallow the city whole.

And that leads us to this week’s sessions, where something will be discussed by someone who may decide something. Or not. We really don’t know.

This much we do know: All of this will happen without anyone having input other than those six members of City Council, the men and women who endorsed this as a good idea.

Is it? Should Martinsville be doing this? Why is this happening? The financial picture in the city is not bleak, as was the case with the three other much smaller towns in Virginia that were formerly cities.