This is the wrong way to do reversion

In a conference room in Martinsville this week, perhaps in a government building, perhaps in a hotel – we don’t really know – a group of men and maybe a woman or two will sit down at tables that could be round or rectangular or U-shaped or even parallel.
They will open cases and take out documents, probably folders and laptops. Someone likely will connect a computer to a screen for presentations and observation. Some may even pass out booklets or binders.
Then at some appointed moment this group of people – whoever they are – will commence a meeting, scheduled to extend for two days to create their vision of the future for the roughly 12,852 residents of Martinsville and the 50,557 residents of Henry County.
This is the plea bargaining session for the crime of reversion.
And we say “their vision” because no one has asked you for “your vision.”
We paint an artist’s conception, if you will, of what these two days might be like. We don’t really know. The secrecy – we would say “shroud” if that weren’t so hackneyed and heretic – has made these discussions deafening, as in no one can hear a darned thing.
And that’s apparently just fine with the participants.
But let’s add a few more broad strokes to this picture.
In December 2019 the six members of the Martinsville City Council voted, unanimously, to begin the process of reverting from a city to a town, which means folding most of its government into Henry County’s and becoming a bigger version of Ridgeway.
They reconfirmed that decision in a codification vote in early 2020 and set out on a path of fact-finding and process that would lead them to the state’s Commission on Local Government, the outfit that would consider the city’s petition, have a hearing and then refer the matter to judges for final approval.
It’s a black-and-white trail of legal bread crumbs, and the city of Martinsville is both Hansel and Gretel in skipping along to the gingerbread house of their future – in total darkness.
The leaders of Henry County, though, haven’t much liked the moral of this story. They see a lot more hardship and expense for the county’s budget and, ultimately, its taxpayers, and they have feared that if Martinsville were to shed the limits of being a city that it in fact would grow and gobble up tax-revenue-producing real estate in the county like a big bad wolf.
These naysayers have had no recourse or defense or even the ability to just say no. They tried every pathway out of this forest of no return. Every effort was a road to nowhere except that omnipresent darkness.
That was our story until about three weeks ago, just before the city was to make its first appearance before the Commission, when lawyers hired by the two sides drafted letters and asked for a delay so they could, you know, talk, with a mediator present, to try to take a few bites out of reversion before the county choked as it tried to swallow the city whole.
And that leads us to this week’s sessions, where something will be discussed by someone who may decide something. Or not. We really don’t know.
This much we do know: All of this will happen without anyone having input other than those six members of City Council, the men and women who endorsed this as a good idea.
Is it? Should Martinsville be doing this? Why is this happening? The financial picture in the city is not bleak, as was the case with the three other much smaller towns in Virginia that were formerly cities.
And why can’t the public have a say in it? Why couldn’t there be town halls or public hearings or fact-finding sessions? Why couldn’t there be a referendum on the ballot? That was one of the steps the county wanted the state to require.
We heard most members of City Council say during last fall’s election season that they supported reversion, but not many of them fully articulated why. They haven’t even wanted the dissent from their own department heads – think of Commissioner of Revenue Ruth Easley’s report that would not be mentioned in public – heard outside city hall.
But here we are, about to have people sit down at the table and talk about this. The great irony is that the big speakers at these discussions likely are to be lawyers from Roanoke and Richmond talking to a former judge from somewhere. The city and county attorneys will be there.
But the people you elected to represent you, those who started this, will be like See No Evil, Hear No Evil and Speak No Evil in the back of the room. Maybe.
No, this is a bad idea because it has been handled so inappropriately. If the city wants reversion, let’s make sure the taxpayers understand what that means, the pluses and minuses and, yes, what it may cost. Let’s have dialogue about all of this, and let’s have it be among people who live and work within the city or the county.