Henry County sheriff 's deputies marked off a wide area as a crime scene in Fieldale on Sunday night, eventually resulting in the arrest of three men.

At approximately 8:12 p.m., the 911 Communications Center received a call from a woman who told them that a person operating a Dodge Charger on Dale Avenue was intoxicated, had struck several mailboxes and was involved in an altercation with two other individuals at the time of the call, a release stated.

Deputies from the Henry County Sheriff 's Office and the Virginia State Police responded to the scene and determined that Dempsey Fitzgerald Martin, 59, of 775 Irisburg Road in Martinsville, was driving a white Dodge Charger when he allegedly struck a mailbox and stopped his vehicle. the release stated.

Allen Bradley Parks, 68, of 31 Dale Avenue in Fieldale then allegedly fired several shots at Martin's vehicle. Joe Edward Patton, 77, of 49 Chadmore Drive in Fieldale, joined Parks and the two approached Martin''s car while Martin was still in his vehicle and allegedly began assaulting Martin, the release stated. Parks was charged with shooting at an occupied vehicle and unlawful wounding, and jailed in the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Patton was charged with unlawful wounding and jailed under a $5,000 secured bond.

Martin was jailed under a $3,000 secured bond for driving while intoxicated.

