Timber
Related to this story
Most Popular
Uptown Martinsville is decorated for Christmas, and the defining event for ushering in the holiday season is set for Saturday.
- +4
-
A Ford pickup truck and a Henry County school bus struck each other in a head-on collision on North River Road at the U.S. 220 bypass exit in …
A Ridgeway man has been released from jail after all charges against him related to a shooting on Dunlap Street in Martinsville were dismissed by the prosecution.
Galax police have arrested two Patrick County residents for allegedly stealing tools from a construction site.
- +13
-
The Center was opened in 1959 after W. M. Bassett’s fundraising efforts. It closed most recently in 2019. Now volunteers and donors are working to bring it back.
At 3:55 p.m. in the 5000 block of Appalachian Drive (Va. 57), Henry County Public Schools Bus 86, with 12 students and the driver. collided. The collision sent the school bus through a guardrail and down an embankment. The bus cam to rest near the railroad tracks below.
Henry County has had three crashes involving school buses in one week and that may be a record.
- +5
-
Anyone interested in applying for a new home at Five Points is asked to contact Lisa Frick at United Way of Martinsville and Henry County at Lisa@UnitedWayofHCM.org.
Sammy Lee Wallace Jr. is already due for trial in March for the aggravated sexual battery of a child less than 13 years old in a previous indictment that resulted in his arrest in 2019.
Magna Vista will travel to Bassett in the first round of the Region 3D playoffs Friday, while Martinsville and Patrick County travel for the Region 2C first round. Here's a look at the postseason opener for all four local teams.