 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today in Bulletin Sports History
0 comments

Today in Bulletin Sports History

  • 0

On this day, January 24:

2009—Patrick Henry Community College men’s basketball defeated Johnston Community College 103-63 to improve to 16-5 overall, 8-0 in Region X

2010—Martinsville boys basketball defeated Magna Vista 60-39 behind 11 points by Mike Belcher, 14 points and three blocks from Jarez Turner, and 11 points by sophomore point guard Cedric Tarpley.

2012—Patrick County High School girls basketball defeated Magna Vista 60-40 behind 26 points, 15 rebounds by Ebony Reynolds.

2012—Magna Vista High School boys basketball team improved to 5-0 in the Piedmont District with a 77-31 win over Patrick County.

(If you know of an historic sports event in Martinsville, Henry, or Patrick County you’d like to see mentioned in the future, you can email sports@martinsvillebulletin.com.)

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert