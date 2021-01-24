Today in Bulletin Sports History

On this day, January 24:

2009—Patrick Henry Community College men’s basketball defeated Johnston Community College 103-63 to improve to 16-5 overall, 8-0 in Region X

2010—Martinsville boys basketball defeated Magna Vista 60-39 behind 11 points by Mike Belcher, 14 points and three blocks from Jarez Turner, and 11 points by sophomore point guard Cedric Tarpley.

2012—Patrick County High School girls basketball defeated Magna Vista 60-40 behind 26 points, 15 rebounds by Ebony Reynolds.

2012—Magna Vista High School boys basketball team improved to 5-0 in the Piedmont District with a 77-31 win over Patrick County.

