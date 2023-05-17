Here's what happened locally on May 17 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: The farmers were the special guests of the Kiwanis Club on Thursday as the theme of discussion was friendly relations between County and Town based on mutuality of interests. Several interesting speeches were made and most every speaker emphasized that without friendly relations, business and social, between the rural and town populations, the community cannot prosper.

1948: The City of Martinsville was placed on notice last night that Annie Ruth Russell, a resident of West Martinsville, is seeking recovery of damages suffered through injuries she incurred in May when she stepped in a hole on city property. … The plaintiff contended that: "On the first day of May, 1948, at approximately 11 p.m. on Saturday night while getting out of the car of Lucille Miller, which was parked near Reid Spencer's house on the west side of Fayette street in the City of Martinsville, I stepped into a hole approximately three feet deep … it appears to be the former resting place of an electric light pole …"

1973: WILLIAMSBURG – The Freedoms Foundation Teacher's Medal was awarded today to Thomas J. Womack, a Martinsville High School math teacher. Womack, a member of the board of directors of the National Education Association, was presented the national award at the conclusion of the board's three-day meeting here.

1998: The Bassett High girls' volleyball team won the Henry County championship in inter-school play during the past season. Members of the championship team are Debbie Hairston, Nina Helms, Sharon Finney, Vie Hairston, Linda Underwood, Rachael Adkridge, Debra Faye Mann, Telisa Triplett, Susan Stone, Elizabeth Stone, Gwenn Mann, Althea Pilson, Debra Kay Mann, Peggy Pilson, Sharon Wimbush, Sherryl Hairston, Cathy Hairston and team sponsor Miss Susan Whitlow.

These snippets come from previous editions of the Martinsville Bulletin from archives on microfiche available to the public at the Martinsville Branch Library.