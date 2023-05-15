Here's what happened locally on May 15 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923:None of our older citizens commenting on the subject could recall a cold spell in the second week of May as cold as it was Tuesday night and Wednesday through Wednesday night. Heralded by a severe wine, rain and electric storm almost the o'clcock Tuesday night, the temperature began to drop rapidly and by morning was near the freezing point.

1948:Martinsville and Henry County stand to suffer severe industrial and commercial hardships in the event of a prolonged railroad strike. That was the consensus today of industrialists and business men throughout the two communities as the government prepared to take over the railroads but without any assurance that the rail employees will work for Uncle Sam pending final settlement of the wage dispute.

1973:Dogs crop up in the news quite frequently, writes Martinsville lawyer Charles M. Bradley, and many persons in both the city and county have offered suggestions as to how to get dogs off the streets. He suggests that those interested should try to reorganize the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) chapter here. It was active three or four years ago until the president was transferred out of town and interest dwindled, he says.

1998:Preliminary work has begun on improvements to U.S. 58 in Patrick Springs and work from Spencer to the Henry County line should begin this summer, a Virginia Department of Transportation official said. The nine miles from the Patrick County line to Patrick Springs is being prepared for construction work that will expand it into four lanes, said Laura Turner Bullock, spokesman for the Salem VDOT district.

These snippets come from previous editions of the Martinsville Bulletin from archives on microfiche available to the public at the Martinsville Branch Library.