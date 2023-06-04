Here's what happened locally on June 4 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

100 years ago: Five of the sixteen Kiwanis delegates who left Martinsville 10 a.m. Friday and arrived in Atlanta 9 p.m. Sunday were E.A. Fulcher, H.A. Richardson, A.S. Gravely, S. Kolodny and P.S. Ford. The party had a splendid trip and arrived in Atlanta safely. Friday night was spend in Morganton, N.C. and several hours on Saturday were spend in Asheville.

75 years ago: Peter S. Ford, lessee of the former Rusty's Place on the River Road, said he will appear before Council tonight to ask for continuance of arbitration of a dispute between himself and the city over the rental of the property. He formerly paid $5 a month for the rental of the strip of land on which he erected the service station several years ago. About two years ago the city increased the rent to $60 a month.

50 years ago: A homing pigeon has taken refuge in the planter in front of the ABC Store in Patrick Henry Mall. It has metal bands on its legs but nobody can get close enough to read the inscriptions. Members of the local pigeon racing club may want to inspect it … Jim DeHart is looking for a bluestriped chair cushion that fell off of a small utility trailer between Forest Street and the Druid Hills area.

25 years ago: When the students in Betsy Ivey's eighth grade class looked at Martinsville, they saw a need to provide shelter and training to homeless people, so they devised a plan to meet that need. Tuesday, the students presented their plan to Martinsville City Council, which passed a resolution supporting the children's efforts. The group's plan won first place in a statewide problem-solving competition, called We The People, and they will go on to compete in a national competition in June.