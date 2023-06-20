Here's what happened locally on June 20 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

100 years ago: Mr. Spencer Williamson's valuable riding horse was severely injured Saturday night by falling on the rock and gravel surfaced portion of Ellsworth street. Mr. Williamson himself was violently thrown to the ground some ten or fifteen feet from his horse but falling on his hands and feet escaped injury further than slight bruises and abrasions of his hands.

75 years ago: The Dale Carnegie course, sponsored by the Martinsville Junior Chamber of Commerce, will be concluded tonight at a banquet in the Hotel Henry. An interesting program will be presented, Victor L. Tucker, president of the civic club, said. The course has been underway here for the past 15 weeks.

50 years ago: Virginia will have two area codes beginning this weekend. … In addition to the present 703, the new area code, 804, will be assigned to the central and southeastern portion of Virginia. … Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties … will remain in the present 703 area code.

25 years ago: Viagra is getting a lot of interest locally, but doctors and pharmacists here say the impotence drug's cost has held back sales and its potential side effects concern them. "There's been a lot of interest — until people find out how expensive it is," said Ron Moorman, pharmacist at CVS Pharmacy in Collinsville. At about $8 a pill, Viagra purchases here have been "nothing really dramatic," he said. ""People right now are just talking about it, trying to get a feel as to whether or not it's worth it," he added. Other pharmacists said patients are finding ways to get their money's worth. Jerry Harper of Family Discount Pharmacy in Bassett said Viagra, which comes in 25 mg, 50 mg and 100 mg doses, has sold well.