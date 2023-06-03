Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports arrest reports in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and tr…
Austin Mabry, a Martinsville man reported missing, is also wanted by police.
Two Henry County natives who left and returned have now opened a business to help serve community members while they go through what may be on…
My completely clean record has come to an end.
A two-vehicle crash in Bassett Sunday afternoon has resulted in the deaths of two women and caused serious injury to a juvenile.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.