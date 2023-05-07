Martinsville Bulletin and Danville Register & Bee readers today honor their favorite nurses.

The newspaper readers nominated top nurses online from Feb. 14 through March 6, and the top nominees were voted on March 9-23.

The following are the top vote-getters of the 29 nurses nominated:

#1: Kymika Giggetts, a Unit Manager for Southern Viriginia Mental Health Institution in Danville and a home supervisor for Stanleytown Health & Rehabilitation in Bassett.

"She never misses a day of work and has been like way ever since she began her job," wrote Ariana Parker. "Young nurses who are doing clinical rotations at Kymika's job look up to her as a role model. Especially during the challenging COVID-19 years, she goes above and above to assist those in need. She serves her patients with remarkable attention because she genuinely cares about them. I am extremely proud of her, yet to say that I am proud would be an understatement as Kymika is always expanding her knowledge.

#2: Baylee Millard, a labor & delivery nurse for Sovah Health-Danville. "She is a terrific nurse in the labor and delivery department in Danville," writes Mary Blanche Horsley.

#3, LaFaye Redd, a house supervisor for SOVAH Health-Danville and an instructor for Medical Solutions LPN and CNA programs. "Her passion, positivity and enthusiasm exude to those around her, especially her patients," writes Wendy Koger-Randoph. "LaFaye creatively finds ways to improve patient outcomes. As a HS, she is hands on -- often helping staff in crunch times, getting patients out of the ER, and discharging them from the floors. Patients welcome her fun-loving spirit and 'grace under fire' calmness she brings to them."

#4, Katie Gilbert, a charge nurse and oncology nurse at Carilion Clinic. "She's been nominated multiple time for Daisy awards by her patients for the excellent care she gives," writes Katherine Stanley. "Her care and compassion for the sickest cancer patients is evident everyday she goes to work.

#5, Tracie Goins of Sovah Heart and Vascular. "Tracie is an amazing nurse," writes Conner Shumate. "She goes above and beyond for our patients. She treats every patient with compassion and helps them with anything they need. All of our patients love her and we do too!"