THE STROLLER: Have some chuckles with Chelsea

TODAY’S WORD is beseeching. Example: “He spread his arms in a beseeching gesture and said loudly: ‘What have we done?’” (Source: “Evening and the Morning” by Ken Follett, 2020)
Blood drives
This is a week for giving and collecting blood across the area. There are three blood drives within a week (and there was one on Thursday):
1-6 p.m. Friday, Blackberry Baptist Church, 3241 Stones Dairy Road, Bassett.
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Elks Lodge on Fairy Street, Martinsville.
1-6 p.m. Wednesday, Grace Baptist Church, JEB Stuart Highway, Stuart.
Let’s watch Chelsea
Rachel Anderson of the CBS game show “Let’s Make a Deal” told the Bulletin that Chelsea Baker of Martinsville will be a contestant on that show, at 10 a.m. Wednesday on WFMY-Ch. 10.
CBS describes the show, an update of an old game show, as “audience members dress up in outlandish costumes to get host Wayne Brady’s attention in an attempt to make deals for trips, prizes, cars or cash, while trying to avoid the dreaded Zonks.”
Today’s chuckle
Jim Pence, the pastor of Pleasant Grove Christian Church, is quite the joker. His sermons must be peppered with humor, such as: Celebrating the new year has lots of pros, but what is the biggest con? Confetti!
And this, in honor of school back in session: Why did the math book look sad? Because of all its problems!
Finally: Did you hear the rumor about butter? No? Well, I’m not going to spread it.
THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Fourscore and seven years ago, the date was Jan. 8, 1933. Score means a period of 20 years. If you recognize the phrase, it’s because President Abraham Lincoln’s famous Gettysburg Address begins, “Four score and seven years ago our fathers brought forth on this continent a new nation, conceived in Liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal. Now we are engaged in a great civil war, testing whether that nation or any nation so conceived and so dedicated, can long endure.” He made his speech in 1863, referring to when the Declaration of Independence was signed, in 1776.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What was the event or purpose for which Lincoln gave the Gettysburg Address?
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.