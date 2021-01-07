THE STROLLER: Have some chuckles with Chelsea

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Fourscore and seven years ago, the date was Jan. 8, 1933. Score means a period of 20 years. If you recognize the phrase, it’s because President Abraham Lincoln’s famous Gettysburg Address begins, “Four score and seven years ago our fathers brought forth on this continent a new nation, conceived in Liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal. Now we are engaged in a great civil war, testing whether that nation or any nation so conceived and so dedicated, can long endure.” He made his speech in 1863, referring to when the Declaration of Independence was signed, in 1776.