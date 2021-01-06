THE STROLLER: In case you want to peck around for books

Since then, Bulletin readers have been asking how she’s doing.

The Little Black Hen has been making friends, helped along by nature — the two hens who were bullies have since passed away (through natural causes, no soup pot despite their transgressions). That leaves just the gentle and shy Buff Orpington rooster and a white hen with a black tail.

Like any hen-pecked husband, the rooster just does what he’s told, and the white hen is leading by example: The remaining hen doesn’t chase away the black hen, so neither does he.

Now all three join each other in the yard by the porch each morning and spend their days together, pecking around in different areas of the yard. Each evening at sunset, the Little Black Hen goes to the porch, where she jumps up on a cabinet to await her carrier, and the other two chickens go to the coop.

Once the weather warms up, the sweet but spoiled black hen will be encouraged to sleep in the coop, too.

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: A fortnight measures two weeks.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What was the date four score and seven years ago?

The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.