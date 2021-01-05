THE STROLLER: It's a new dawn with tree talk

TODAY’S WORD is counterproductive. Example: Turis spends a couple of hours doing cardio exercise each day to keep his weight down, but Esperanza always thought that his habit of drinking a smoothie or two each time he went to the gym was counterproductive.
TUESDAY'S WORD was inevitable. It means certain to happen; unavoidable. Example: Though Terrell tried to keep his eating in check over the holidays, it was inevitable that the scale showed a slight increase each January.
That tall tree
In Thursday's Stroller, we talked about that tall, conical-shaped tree halfway between here and Greensboro -- you know the one, that tree which looks like an evergreen until its leaves drop in winter, across from the red gas station on U.S. 220 before the N.C. 68 turnoff.
Kym Small had started talking about it, and The Stroller had guessed it to be a European larch, though others thought it was a dawn redwood.
Steve Gall of Indiana wrote The Stroller to say that he also thinks it's a dawn redwood.
"I am a bit of a dawn redwood connoisseur," he wrote. "I have a few dawn redwoods planted at my home. I also grow about 10 saplings per year that I use in our landscaping. When they get too big for their pots I give those trees away to family and friends to plant in their yards."
As he travels the country, he's on the lookout for dawn redwoods, which he photographs, and he also has a Google News alert for dawn redwoods. That's how he came upon The Stroller. He looked for the tree we're talking about on Google Maps and found it (he showed us the link - yep, that's it).
He said he's not an expert on the European larch but looked up that tree to compare it. "But the tree on US 220 REALLY looks like a dawn redwood with those upright angling branches and its overall pyramidal shape," he wrote. He said that, if he's correct, that's "an especially nice (and older for private property in the United States) dawn redwood tree."
He also said there appears to be "a fantastic dawn redwood on Duke's campus at the Sara P. Duke Gardens." The Stroller visited there once, and definitely can recommend that place as an excellent outing, when the weather's right.
He's curious on any updates on that tree on U.S. 220, so let us know what you think, and we'll keep him in the loop too.
TODAY'S TRIVIA QUESTION: Horology is the study and measurement of time, and also the art of making clocks and watches.
TUESDAY'S TRIVIA ANSWER: What amount of time does a fortnight measure?
