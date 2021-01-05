THE STROLLER: It's a new dawn with tree talk

As he travels the country, he's on the lookout for dawn redwoods, which he photographs, and he also has a Google News alert for dawn redwoods. That's how he came upon The Stroller. He looked for the tree we're talking about on Google Maps and found it (he showed us the link - yep, that's it).

He said he's not an expert on the European larch but looked up that tree to compare it. "But the tree on US 220 REALLY looks like a dawn redwood with those upright angling branches and its overall pyramidal shape," he wrote. He said that, if he's correct, that's "an especially nice (and older for private property in the United States) dawn redwood tree."

He also said there appears to be "a fantastic dawn redwood on Duke's campus at the Sara P. Duke Gardens." The Stroller visited there once, and definitely can recommend that place as an excellent outing, when the weather's right.

He's curious on any updates on that tree on U.S. 220, so let us know what you think, and we'll keep him in the loop too.

TODAY'S TRIVIA QUESTION: Horology is the study and measurement of time, and also the art of making clocks and watches.

TUESDAY'S TRIVIA ANSWER: What amount of time does a fortnight measure?

The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.