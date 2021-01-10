THE STROLLER: Let's run to dinner and a show

Miles in Martinsville

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Abraham Lincoln’s famous Gettysburg Address, remembered more than 150 years later, was only 2 minutes long, a mere 273 words — short, powerful and to the point. At the event where he gave the speech, the dedication of the land for a soldiers’ cemetery during the Civil War, Edward Everett spoke for two hours at the podium before it was Lincoln’s turn. Afterward, Everett wrote Lincoln in a letter, “I wish that I could flatter myself that I had come as near to the central idea of the occasion in two hours as you did in two minutes.” Everett was a former senator and the president of Harvard and had been billed as the main attraction of the event, because it wasn’t known if Lincoln even would show up.