THE STROLLER: Let's run to dinner and a show

TODAY’S WORD is scrupulous. Example: Merveline was a scrupulous housekeeper and never left a thing out of place.
SUNDAY’S WORD was surly. It means bad-tempered and unfriendly. Example: The hens were cute and funny, but the rooster was a surly feathered fellow you’d always want to avoid.
‘Dopesick’ on TV
Roanoke author Beth Macy’s best-selling book “Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company that Addicted America” is a non-fiction book that was written in part about what happens in this area.
Now it’s being made into an 8-episode program on Hulu, being filmed in the Shenandoah and Roanoke regions. Michael Keaton will star, and series regulars include Rosario Dawson (“Kids,” “Zombieland: Double Tap”) and Peter Sarsgaard (“Shattered Glass,” “The Magnficent Seven.”)
The show is written by Danny Strong and directed by Barry Levinson.
Community meal
Christ Episcopal Church has made a change to the scheduling of its free community meal.
During the time of the pandemic, the church has had the meal each week in the parking lot of the Parish House. Now, it’s going to be the first and third Wednesdays, and the the next one is from 5 to 5:45 p.m. on Jan. 20.
Miles in Martinsville
Miles in Martinsville will have races on Feb. 20 (Friedrichs “Two on the Trail”), April 3 (Visit Martinsville half marathon and 5K), May 8 (Sovah Super Run 5K-8K), Aug. 14 (Uptown Martinsville mile), Sept. 17 (Harvest Moon 5K-10K), Nov. 25 (Turkey Day 5K) and Dec. 11 (Light up the Night 5K).
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Abraham Lincoln’s famous Gettysburg Address, remembered more than 150 years later, was only 2 minutes long, a mere 273 words — short, powerful and to the point. At the event where he gave the speech, the dedication of the land for a soldiers’ cemetery during the Civil War, Edward Everett spoke for two hours at the podium before it was Lincoln’s turn. Afterward, Everett wrote Lincoln in a letter, “I wish that I could flatter myself that I had come as near to the central idea of the occasion in two hours as you did in two minutes.” Everett was a former senator and the president of Harvard and had been billed as the main attraction of the event, because it wasn’t known if Lincoln even would show up.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: We know the text of Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address because of copies of it written and saved by whom?
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.