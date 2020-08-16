Runners hit the Complex for the Smith River Mile

The pouring rain didn’t stop local runners from hitting the trail Saturday night. Miles in Martinsville held the Smith River Mile, a socially-distanced 1-mile race at Smith River Sports Complex.
Due to COVID-19 protocols, runners were spaced out six feet apart on the starting grid, with chip timing used to insure runners in rear rows had an accurate time.
Bryan Swann was the top overall finisher, running 5:03.41. Gregg Dean was second with a 5:05.79.
Piper Doughton was the top finishing female, running 6:09.05. Zoe Kinkema was second with a time of 6:42.86, and Claire Howe was third with a time of 7:06.22.
Full results of the race are listed below:
Smith River Mile
Saturday at Smith River Sports Complex
1 BRYAN SWANN 00:05:03.41
2 GREGG DEAN 00:05:05.79
3 LUIS HERNANDEZ EWAN 00:05:24.70
4 LYNNIE DOUGHTON 00:05:32.80
5 JOSHUA ANDERSON 00:05:37.60
6 NATHAN MORRISON 00:05:37.89
7 JAKE ARNOLD 00:05:38.50
8 WIL GARDNER 00:05:48.78 05:48
9 RJ SCOTT 00:05:50.27
10 BRENT LYNCH 00:05:58.78
11 MICHAEL FOLEY 00:05:59.08
12 COLIN TURNER 00:06:03.78
13 PIPER DOUGHTON 00:06:09.05
14 SHANE EVANS 00:06:15.08
15 LUKE GARDNER 00:06:16.04
16 MARK JOYCE 00:06:16.50
17 MICHAEL ALLEY 00:06:17.47
18 CONNOR KING 00:06:27.36
19 KEVIN UNDERWOOD 00:06:33.68
20 ZOE KINKEMA 00:06:42.86 06:42
21 TODD KING 00:06:58.45
22 LUCAS KING 00:06:58.75
23 DAN CALLOWAY 00:07:04.91
24 CLAIRE HOWE 00:07:06.22
25 BRANDY ARNOLD 00:07:13.36
26 AMANDA GOAD 00:07:16.80 07:16
27 TRAVIS WORRELL 00:07:22.12
28 BRITTANEY BROWN 00:07:22.75
29 JOHNNY PINKARD 00:07:23.89
30 GAVIN MORRISON 00:07:33.10
31 CADENCE BALL 00:07:45.41
32 COLE TURNER 00:08:05.92
33 SILVIA MAYA 00:08:12.92
34 CASEY BARRETT 00:08:27.79
35 SUSAN RORRER 00:08:34.22
36 KIMBERLY ELLIS 00:08:54.57
37 PAIGE DOUGHTON 00:08:56.45
38 ROBIN HAYMORE 00:09:04.03
39 LAURETTE MARTIN 00:09:04.66
40 KELLY ROWLAND 00:09:08.38
41 REAGAN BARKER 00:09:22.21
42 MADDIE BENNETT 00:09:31.70
43 TAMPRA SCALES 00:10:03.93
44 DEVYN SCALES 00:10:06.11
45 NOEL BOAZ 00:10:12.05 10:12
46 RHONDA HOPKINS 00:11:24.09
47 SUSAN PALOCSAY 00:13:06.10
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
