Shutout, home run help Martinsville Junior Mustangs to decisive midweek win

A shutout on the mound and a 3-run home run helped the Martinsville Junior Mustangs pick up an 11-0 win over the High Point-Thomasville Scarlets Tuesday night at Hooker Field.

Conner Plaster (Carlisle) picked up the win on the mound after throwing four innings of 1-hit baseball with five strikeouts and three walks. Colin Cunningham and Styles Geramita (Bassett) added one inning each in relief, each allowing just one hit. Cunningham added two strikeouts.

Drew Fisher (Bassett) hit a 3-run home run for the Mustangs in the third inning as part of a 6-run inning to help put the game away.

Addison Clark (Carlisle) and Colby Cunningham (Carlisle) were each 2-3 with three RBIs. Colin Cunningham added two runs scored. Hunter Powell (Magna Vista) walked twice and scored three runs. Cade Varner (Bassett) added two hits.

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.