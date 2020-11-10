Teen loses baseballs, finds kindness

Losing something important to him showed baseball player Hunter Powell just how many good people there are out there.
Powell, 18, lost two 5-gallon buckets filled with a total of about 80 to 100 baseballs, he said. One bucket was his, and the other belonged to Magna Vista High School, with a combined value of about $240.
After a plea on Facebook for whoever had taken them to return them, strangers have sent him eight dozen baseballs – and counting.
“When I lost those baseballs, it was one of those situations where it was out of my sight and out of mind,” Powell said.
Last week, when it was time to go practice, he couldn’t find the buckets.
“I looked all over the place – my house, building, vehicles, and I couldn’t find them anywhere. I gave myself a moment to think where I left them," he said.
It had to have been at the baseball field at Fisher Farm Park, so he went there to look. All he saw was “one baseball left sitting in the middle of the infield.”
Back home, “I tried to think how I could reach out to the people who took them,” so he developed a two-pronged approach: a letter at the baseball field and a post on Facebook.
The letter he clipped to the fence has a picture of him in his baseball uniform and the explanation that he is trying to get recruited to play college baseball, so he has to practice as much as possible, and he depends on those two buckets of baseballs for that practice.
Powell is a senior baseball player at Magna Vista and was a member of the Junior Mustangs this fall.
“If you picked up my baseballs, please do the right thing and give them back to me,” it said in part. “If you did not take my baseballs then please don’t mess with this letter, because I need the people who took them to see this!!!”
He also posted a picture of the sign on Facebook along with a message about the search. The message included, “No matter if these people come back to this field or not, or just ignore my letter, I will have learned a lesson. This is one of those moments where ‘out-of-sight, out of mind’ kind of instances have happened to me, but I hope that these people come back to this field and find my letter waiting for them, so that they can return my baseballs to me, and so that I can keep on practicing on my own time and advancing my skills in the game of baseball.”
Around 170 people shared the post, and several people have gotten him new baseballs. They include Jennifer Hall, Kari Bullins, Ashley Cox, and Patrick County Deputy C.L. Elgin, who dropped off a dozen baseballs at his house.
“It makes you feel awesome to have that support, especially when I never met these people, but they had the kindness and care to want to support a kid like me,” Powell said.
Powell is the son of Joe and Kathy Powell of Ridgeway. He hopes to attend a military school such as Virginia Military Institute or The Citadel.
"I'm trying to see how far my baseball career will take me," he said. "Once I’m done, I plan to pursue the military.”
The whole experience has left a mark on Powell, he said: “I truly appreciate all of the people who have helped my story spread around the community. … That’s amazing to me, to know that there are people who want and are willing to support young people who are working hard for something they care about and at the end of the day just trying to succeed.”
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com
