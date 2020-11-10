Teen loses baseballs, finds kindness

Losing something important to him showed baseball player Hunter Powell just how many good people there are out there.

Powell, 18, lost two 5-gallon buckets filled with a total of about 80 to 100 baseballs, he said. One bucket was his, and the other belonged to Magna Vista High School, with a combined value of about $240.

After a plea on Facebook for whoever had taken them to return them, strangers have sent him eight dozen baseballs – and counting.

“When I lost those baseballs, it was one of those situations where it was out of my sight and out of mind,” Powell said.

Last week, when it was time to go practice, he couldn’t find the buckets.

“I looked all over the place – my house, building, vehicles, and I couldn’t find them anywhere. I gave myself a moment to think where I left them," he said.

It had to have been at the baseball field at Fisher Farm Park, so he went there to look. All he saw was “one baseball left sitting in the middle of the infield.”

Back home, “I tried to think how I could reach out to the people who took them,” so he developed a two-pronged approach: a letter at the baseball field and a post on Facebook.