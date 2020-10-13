Martinsville Speedway, Draft Top partner for NASCAR Xfinity Series race

Staff report

Martinsville Speedway and Draft Top announced on Tuesday a multi-year partnership on the entitlement for the penultimate race of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs on Saturday, Oct. 31. The official name of the race will be the Draft Top 250.

“Draft Top is a brand that is moving at the speed of race cars at Martinsville Speedway to change how people around the nation drink from a can,” Martinsville President Clay Campbell said in a release. “We welcome Draft Top to NASCAR at Martinsville Speedway and look forward to showcasing this innovative product to our loyal race fans.”

The Draft Top 250 is part of the NASCAR Playoffs Weekend at Martinsville. The penultimate race of the Xfinity Series season will set the final four drivers competing for the series title over NASCAR Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 6-8. Green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:30 p.m.

The Draft Top 250 will be televised nationally on NBC and broadcast on MRN and its network of nationwide affiliates, in addition to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.