Martinsville Speedway, Draft Top partner for NASCAR Xfinity Series race

Staff report
Martinsville Speedway and Draft Top announced on Tuesday a multi-year partnership on the entitlement for the penultimate race of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs on Saturday, Oct. 31. The official name of the race will be the Draft Top 250.
“Draft Top is a brand that is moving at the speed of race cars at Martinsville Speedway to change how people around the nation drink from a can,” Martinsville President Clay Campbell said in a release. “We welcome Draft Top to NASCAR at Martinsville Speedway and look forward to showcasing this innovative product to our loyal race fans.”
The Draft Top 250 is part of the NASCAR Playoffs Weekend at Martinsville. The penultimate race of the Xfinity Series season will set the final four drivers competing for the series title over NASCAR Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 6-8. Green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:30 p.m.
The Draft Top 250 will be televised nationally on NBC and broadcast on MRN and its network of nationwide affiliates, in addition to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
“The Draft Top team is thrilled to ‘Paperclip’ this partnership with NASCAR and the Half Mile of Mayhem that is Martinsville Speedway,” said Sean Kelly, Co-Founder of Draft Top. “We know canned beer is a big part of the culture of NASCAR and we are excited to elevate that experience for the fans.”
Martinsville will host NASCAR’s penultimate playoff races for all three national series beginning on Oct. 30 with the NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 Truck Series race at 8 p.m.
The fall NASCAR races at Martinsville will be televised nationally with the Cup Series on NBC and Gander Trucks on FS1. The races will also air on MRN and its network affiliates, in addition to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
