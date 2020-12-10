 Skip to main content
NASCAR announces start times for 2021 races
Martinsville Speedway

NASCAR announced the 2021 Cup Series start times for all races Thursday, which included a night race at Martinsville Speedway. It will be the first time the Cup cars will race under the lights with fans in the stands.

 Bulletin File Photo/

NASCAR announced on Thursday start times and networks for 2021 races in all three series.

The announcement was made in collaboration with FOX Sports and NBC Sports.

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway on April 10 will begin at 7:30 p.m. and will air on FOX. The NASCAR Xfinity Series race the night before will begin at 8 p.m. and will air on FS1.

The Cup Series fall playoff race at Martinsville on October 31 will begin at 2 p.m. and will also air on NBC. That weekend, Martinsville will also host the NASCAR Camping World Series and the Xfinity Series in a doubleheader on Saturday, with the Trucks racing at 1 p.m. and the Xfinity Series at 6 p.m. The Truck race will air on FS1, and the Xfinity will be on NBCSN.

Twenty-three total races will air on FOX and NBC next year, a two-race increase over 2020. Eleven will air on FOX, including the first seven NASCAR Cup Series races of the season beginning with the DAYTONA 500 on Feb. 14 at 2:30 p.m. The first premier series race on dirt since 1970 will also air live on FOX when the Cup Series rolls into Bristol Motor Speedway on March 28 at 3:30 p.m.

Another 12 races will air on NBC, including the debut of the NASCAR Cup Series at Road America on July 4 at 2:30 p.m. The NASCAR Cup Series Championship from Phoenix Raceway, on Nov. 7 at 3 p.m., highlights five NASCAR Cup Series playoff races airing on NBC.

Complete times and network schedules for all three national series are below. All times eastern and schedule subject to change.

2021 NASCAR Cup Series Schedule

Tuesday, Feb. 9

Clash (Daytona Road Course), FS1, 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 11

Duel at Daytona, FS1, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 14

DAYTONA 500, FOX, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 21

Daytona Road Course, FOX, 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 28

Homestead-Miami, FOX, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 7

Las Vegas, FOX, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 14

Phoenix, FOX, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 21

Atlanta, FOX, 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 28

Bristol Dirt, FOX, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 10

Martinsville, FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 18

Richmond, FOX, 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 25

Talladega, FOX, 2:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 2

Kansas, FS1, 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 9

Darlington, FS1, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 16

Dover, FS1, 2:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 23

COTA, FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 30

Charlotte, FOX, 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 6

Sonoma, FS1, 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 13

All-Star Open (Texas), FS1, 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 13

All-Star (Texas), FS1, 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 20

Nashville Superspeedway, NBCSN, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 26

Pocono, NBCSN, 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 27

Pocono, NBCSN, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 4

Road America, NBC, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 11

Atlanta, NBCSN, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 18

New Hampshire, NBCSN, 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, August 8

Watkins Glen, NBCSN, 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, August 15

Indianapolis Road Course, NBC, 1:00 p.m.

Sunday, August 22

Michigan, NBCSN, 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 28

Daytona, NBC, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 5

Darlington, NBCSN, 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11

Richmond, NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18

Bristol, NBCSN,7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 26

Las Vegas, NBCSN, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 3

Talladega, NBC, 2:00 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 10

Charlotte Roval, NBC, 2:00 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 17

Texas, NBC, 2:00 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 24

Kansas, NBCSN, 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 31

Martinsville, NBC, 2:00 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 7

Phoenix, NBC, 3:00 p.m.

Other races at Martinsville Speedway

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Friday, April 9—FS1, 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30—NBCSN, 6:00 p.m.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Saturday, Oct. 30—FS1, 1:00 p.m.

