NASCAR announces start times for 2021 races

NASCAR announced on Thursday start times and networks for 2021 races in all three series.

The announcement was made in collaboration with FOX Sports and NBC Sports.

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway on April 10 will begin at 7:30 p.m. and will air on FOX. The NASCAR Xfinity Series race the night before will begin at 8 p.m. and will air on FS1.

The Cup Series fall playoff race at Martinsville on October 31 will begin at 2 p.m. and will also air on NBC. That weekend, Martinsville will also host the NASCAR Camping World Series and the Xfinity Series in a doubleheader on Saturday, with the Trucks racing at 1 p.m. and the Xfinity Series at 6 p.m. The Truck race will air on FS1, and the Xfinity will be on NBCSN.

Twenty-three total races will air on FOX and NBC next year, a two-race increase over 2020. Eleven will air on FOX, including the first seven NASCAR Cup Series races of the season beginning with the DAYTONA 500 on Feb. 14 at 2:30 p.m. The first premier series race on dirt since 1970 will also air live on FOX when the Cup Series rolls into Bristol Motor Speedway on March 28 at 3:30 p.m.