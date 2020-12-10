NASCAR announces start times for 2021 races

NASCAR announced on Thursday start times and networks for 2021 races in all three series.
The announcement was made in collaboration with FOX Sports and NBC Sports.
The NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway on April 10 will begin at 7:30 p.m. and will air on FOX. The NASCAR Xfinity Series race the night before will begin at 8 p.m. and will air on FS1.
The Cup Series fall playoff race at Martinsville on October 31 will begin at 2 p.m. and will also air on NBC. That weekend, Martinsville will also host the NASCAR Camping World Series and the Xfinity Series in a doubleheader on Saturday, with the Trucks racing at 1 p.m. and the Xfinity Series at 6 p.m. The Truck race will air on FS1, and the Xfinity will be on NBCSN.
Twenty-three total races will air on FOX and NBC next year, a two-race increase over 2020. Eleven will air on FOX, including the first seven NASCAR Cup Series races of the season beginning with the DAYTONA 500 on Feb. 14 at 2:30 p.m. The first premier series race on dirt since 1970 will also air live on FOX when the Cup Series rolls into Bristol Motor Speedway on March 28 at 3:30 p.m.
Another 12 races will air on NBC, including the debut of the NASCAR Cup Series at Road America on July 4 at 2:30 p.m. The NASCAR Cup Series Championship from Phoenix Raceway, on Nov. 7 at 3 p.m., highlights five NASCAR Cup Series playoff races airing on NBC.
Complete times and network schedules for all three national series are below. All times eastern and schedule subject to change.
2021 NASCAR Cup Series Schedule
Tuesday, Feb. 9
Clash (Daytona Road Course), FS1, 7:00 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 11
Duel at Daytona, FS1, 7:00 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 14
DAYTONA 500, FOX, 2:30 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 21
Daytona Road Course, FOX, 3:00 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 28
Homestead-Miami, FOX, 3:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 7
Las Vegas, FOX, 3:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 14
Phoenix, FOX, 3:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 21
Atlanta, FOX, 3:00 p.m.
Sunday, March 28
Bristol Dirt, FOX, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 10
Martinsville, FS1, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 18
Richmond, FOX, 3:00 p.m.
Sunday, April 25
Talladega, FOX, 2:00 p.m.
Sunday, May 2
Kansas, FS1, 3:00 p.m.
Sunday, May 9
Darlington, FS1, 3:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 16
Dover, FS1, 2:00 p.m.
Sunday, May 23
COTA, FS1, 2:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 30
Charlotte, FOX, 6:00 p.m.
Sunday, June 6
Sonoma, FS1, 4:00 p.m.
Sunday, June 13
All-Star Open (Texas), FS1, 6:00 p.m.
Sunday, June 13
All-Star (Texas), FS1, 8:00 p.m.
Sunday, June 20
Nashville Superspeedway, NBCSN, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 26
Pocono, NBCSN, 3:00 p.m.
Sunday, June 27
Pocono, NBCSN, 3:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 4
Road America, NBC, 2:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 11
Atlanta, NBCSN, 3:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 18
New Hampshire, NBCSN, 3:00 p.m.
Sunday, August 8
Watkins Glen, NBCSN, 3:00 p.m.
Sunday, August 15
Indianapolis Road Course, NBC, 1:00 p.m.
Sunday, August 22
Michigan, NBCSN, 3:00 p.m.
Saturday, August 28
Daytona, NBC, 7:00 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 5
Darlington, NBCSN, 6:00 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Richmond, NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 18
Bristol, NBCSN,7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 26
Las Vegas, NBCSN, 7:00 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 3
Talladega, NBC, 2:00 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 10
Charlotte Roval, NBC, 2:00 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 17
Texas, NBC, 2:00 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 24
Kansas, NBCSN, 3:00 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 31
Martinsville, NBC, 2:00 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 7
Phoenix, NBC, 3:00 p.m.
Other races at Martinsville Speedway
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Friday, April 9—FS1, 8:00 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 30—NBCSN, 6:00 p.m.
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series
Saturday, Oct. 30—FS1, 1:00 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!