LETTER TO THE EDITOR: This building is no 'paradise'

To the editor:

While I was driving by the dilapidated Paradise Inn building, something brown went across the road into the building, and a closer look revealed it was a sizable rat. Many times people have seen animals such as foxes, opossums, raccoons, groundhogs and an occasional snake around that building.

At one time the Paradise Inn was a place for entertainment and food, but now only vermin dine there.

Weekly hundreds of West End residents in Martinsville go to and from their homes and have to pass a building that has holes in the roof like giant meteors hit the building. Many times over the past decades there have been plans to renovate Paradise Inn, but a recent renovation report stated that the building is beyond repair.

There are those who have said that preserving Paradise was a legacy for the Black community and the city of Martinsville. When West Market Street was extended, the city had no reservations of demolishing historical buildings on the Baldwin Block.

Would you like driving down a main street in your community and seeing a building deteriorating like an overflowing trash can? How can a Martinsville City Council member drive past that building and not make it a priority demolition project for the benefit of the community, in a hurry?