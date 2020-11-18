Virtual groundbreaking kicks off public-private affordable housing construction project for Martinsville's new Five Points neighborhood; 27 single-family cottages and townhomes are planned on vacant area of West Church Street

Participating residents will gain “the ability to build generational wealth and enjoy membership in our community as a homeowner,” she said during the Zoom ceremony.

Five Points is also intended to create more foot traffic for uptown Martinsville, which Keller noted is “only a 10 minute walk. This builds into the vision of having a thriving uptown.”

The local United Way is now taking applications and will direct people to financing options for those interested in getting “in line to get one of these wonderful homes,” said Executive Director Philip Wenkstern.

Wenkstern said his organization’s primary role will be “trying to help individuals enter the pipeline for this home ownership program.”

The United Way already provides programs to promote home ownership, including a VIDA matching savings account that gives $8 in grant funds for every dollar aspiring home owners save towards a down payment, up to $4,000. Other financing options for the new Five Points program “will make it even easier for people to qualify,” he said.