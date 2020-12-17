MY WORD: What the Bible says -- or not -- about Dec. 25 as Jesus' birthday

When I wrote that Dec. 25 wasn’t in the Bible, someone out there said, “Yeah, but what about Romans 14:5?” I’m glad that people are thinking.
However, I have to say I don’t think Romans 14:5 helps them with Dec. 25, which is a Catholic tradition, and there were no Catholics when Paul wrote Romans. I think it’s fair that if I refuse to misuse Jeremiah 10:3-4, then folks should refuse to misuse Romans 14:5.
Was the New Testament tension not between Jews and Gentiles? What “day” would a Jew want a Gentile to “esteem” above others? The Sabbath day (the seventh day – Exodus 20:10). What meats would a Jew tell a Gentile he should not eat? Any of the "unclean meats" listed in Leviticus 11.
We must keep Romans 14 in its original context. Consider this: A Jewish man converts to Christianity and says, “I’m a Christian now and follow Christ and his apostles, but I’ve never worked on a Sabbath day. Is it OK if I still rest on the Sabbath for conscience sake?”
That would be permissible if he does not bind said practice on any Gentile Christians. Let’s look at other days that Romans 14:5 could be discussing.
Do you know that the Passover was Israel’s “July 4th?” It was their “Independence Day” from Egyptian oppression (this is the only Jewish holiday in our list with an exact date: Leviticus 23:5).
If you read the Book of Esther, you will find one woman saving the entire Jewish nation from extinction planned by the Persian captain, Haman. This is the origin of the Jewish feast, Purim.
What about Hanukkah? Hanukkah is the Jewish celebration of the Maccabean revolt against their Syrian oppressor, Antiochus Epiphanes, around the time of 164 B.C (Purim and Hanukkah are not in the Bible).
Could a first century Jew who had converted to Christianity celebrate these three days as “national holidays?” I believe that he could if none of the elements contradict New Testament doctrine.
However, what does that have to do with the Catholic tradition of Dec. 25 in 2020? Nothing. Jesus never commanded/requested that we remember his physical birth but rather his resurrection.
Atheists don’t believe in Dec. 25 (their skepticism of the exact date is justified), but they still accept a day or two off from work as a national holiday. You know, the Bible talks about a nation aside from Israel or America. The Bible actually refers to Jesus’ church as a “nation” in 1 Peter 2:9: “But ye are a chosen generation, a royal priesthood, an holy nation, a peculiar people; that ye should shew forth the praises of him who hath called you out of darkness into his marvelous light.”
I like giving gifts to family. I give thanks for my freedom on July 4th, and I try to thank a vet on Veterans Day, but the most important “national holiday” to me as a Christian is Christ’s “Memorial Day,” which is commemorated in the Lord’s Supper every first day of the week.
The writer lives in Martinsville.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!