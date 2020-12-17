MY WORD: What the Bible says -- or not -- about Dec. 25 as Jesus' birthday

If you read the Book of Esther, you will find one woman saving the entire Jewish nation from extinction planned by the Persian captain, Haman. This is the origin of the Jewish feast, Purim.

What about Hanukkah? Hanukkah is the Jewish celebration of the Maccabean revolt against their Syrian oppressor, Antiochus Epiphanes, around the time of 164 B.C (Purim and Hanukkah are not in the Bible).

Could a first century Jew who had converted to Christianity celebrate these three days as “national holidays?” I believe that he could if none of the elements contradict New Testament doctrine.

However, what does that have to do with the Catholic tradition of Dec. 25 in 2020? Nothing. Jesus never commanded/requested that we remember his physical birth but rather his resurrection.

Atheists don’t believe in Dec. 25 (their skepticism of the exact date is justified), but they still accept a day or two off from work as a national holiday. You know, the Bible talks about a nation aside from Israel or America. The Bible actually refers to Jesus’ church as a “nation” in 1 Peter 2:9: “But ye are a chosen generation, a royal priesthood, an holy nation, a peculiar people; that ye should shew forth the praises of him who hath called you out of darkness into his marvelous light.”

I like giving gifts to family. I give thanks for my freedom on July 4th, and I try to thank a vet on Veterans Day, but the most important “national holiday” to me as a Christian is Christ’s “Memorial Day,” which is commemorated in the Lord’s Supper every first day of the week.

The writer lives in Martinsville.