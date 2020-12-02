THE STROLLER: Do you have a taste for the cold?

TODAY’S WORD is steep. Example: The first time Beau made the soup, he didn’t know to steep the dried shiitake mushrooms first, so the soup was weird with all these tough, leathery bits.
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was coddle. It means to cook something in water just below the boiling point. Cooking eggs that way rather than boiling them makes them softer. Example: Clarice much preferred a coddled egg over a boiled one.
The perfect boiled egg
Deviled eggs are on picnic tables all during summer and seem to take a break during fall. Now they’re back at holiday dinner tables. That makes this a great time to share methods on how to cook the perfect boiled egg — and how to peel it. Send The Stroller your go-to ways on doing either, or both, of those, and we’ll share them here.
Turkey dressing
Who isn’t collecting holiday recipes these days? Virginia Rodgers of Horsepasture shares here a favorite recipe of hers, from her friend Ilene Newman.
1 large package Pepperidge Farm Herb Dressing
1 beaten egg
1 stick butter
1/2 cup chopped onion
1/2 cup chopped cooked celery
2 cans chicken broth
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Melt the butter, and cook in it the onions and celery until soft.
Mix all ingredients together. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, until brown.
‘A Matter of Taste’
Speaking of recipes, Old Well Christian Church has recipes from some of the best cooks in Spencer collected in its cookbook, “A Matter of Taste,” which just costs $5. They are selling fast, though, so if you’d like one, contact someone at the church, such as Virginia Rodgers or Carol Ann Bondurant.
Just too cool
It was so cold on Tuesday that Richard Simmons was wearing shorts that came nearly to mid-thigh.
It was so danged cold on Tuesday that lawyers had their hands in their own pockets.
It was so cold two days ago that I opened the refrigerator to heat the house.
The weather Tuesday was so cold that my false teeth were chattering — and they were still in the glass!
It was so blamed cold that I actually saw my nephew pull his pants up.
It was so cold that our words froze in midair and we had to put them in a frying pan to thaw just so we knew what we were talking about.
It was so cold that roosters were rushing into Bojangles and begging to use the frying pan to warm up.
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Dutch tradition tells of Sinterklaas, a bishop who delivered treats to children each Dec. 5 at night.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: When was the first time in writing that the name “Santa Claus,” an English-language version of “Sinterklaas,” has been recorded?
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
