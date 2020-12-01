THE STROLLER: Leaving on the holiday jokes

TODAY’S WORD is coddle. Example: Clarice much preferred a coddled egg over a boiled one.

MONDAY’S WORD was butterfly. It means to split a food through its center to thin it out but still keep it in one piece. Example: Fried butterflied shrimp was Jazmine’s go-to appetizer to wow guests.

Check the stove

How many times have you left the house going somewhere only to turn around in a panic to make sure the stove was off or the curling iron was unplugged — or both?

The Stroller did that quite often on the way to work, back when everyone still went to the office. It’s such a worrisome feeling that even though you tell yourself that every single time you’ve ever checked that everything had been turned off, so no sense in turning around just to be late to work ... you have to anyway.

Thanks to the pandemic’s working from home, that hasn’t happened as much to The Stroller lately — now only on the occasional Sunday morning on the way to drive-in-style church.