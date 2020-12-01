THE STROLLER: Leaving on the holiday jokes

TODAY’S WORD is coddle. Example: Clarice much preferred a coddled egg over a boiled one.
MONDAY’S WORD was butterfly. It means to split a food through its center to thin it out but still keep it in one piece. Example: Fried butterflied shrimp was Jazmine’s go-to appetizer to wow guests.
Check the stove
How many times have you left the house going somewhere only to turn around in a panic to make sure the stove was off or the curling iron was unplugged — or both?
The Stroller did that quite often on the way to work, back when everyone still went to the office. It’s such a worrisome feeling that even though you tell yourself that every single time you’ve ever checked that everything had been turned off, so no sense in turning around just to be late to work ... you have to anyway.
Thanks to the pandemic’s working from home, that hasn’t happened as much to The Stroller lately — now only on the occasional Sunday morning on the way to drive-in-style church.
Incidentally, in all the times over the years The Stroller has turned back to make sure everything had been turned off, only once was something discovered still on — the oven. However, last year, after The Stroller got home from work, it was discovered that a curling iron had been left on and hot all day — a worse nightmare come true and, surprisingly, having caused no harm.
The Stroller was chatting about this phenomenon with a friend, who said that happened to a local couple on their way to the airport. The wife said, “Turn around. I need to make sure I turned off the stove.” Her husband replied, “You haven’t used it in weeks.”
Today’s chuckle
Area native Nelson Smith now lives in Virginia Beach, where he’s a regular fixture at Starbucks — and tells the staff “Starbucks humor” when he comes across it. Here’s a recent one he is telling:
“Why are Dasher and Dancer always taking coffee breaks? Because they are Santa’s ‘star bucks.’”
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: It is said that the modern-day Santa Claus was inspired originally by St. Nicholas, the bishop of Myra (present day Turkey). He was born around 240 A.D. A generous and kind-hearted soul, he anonymously paid the dowries of poor brides-to-be, and he handed out coins and gifts to children, often leaving them in their shoes, which were set outside in hopes of receiving his gifts. After he died, he was canonized as the patron saint of children.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What was the name of the Dutch bishop (hundreds of years ago) who also had the tradition of delivering treats to children — but on the night of Dec. 5?
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
