THE STROLLER: The show must go on -- and does

TODAY’S WORD is score. Example: Janice always scored a simple decorative pattern on the top of the risen bread dough before she put it in the oven.
Christmas live stream
TheatreWorks Community Players didn’t let the pandemic limitations stop its annual Christmas variety show — but it did move the show online to accommodate.
That means you can watch it any time you want. The video of the show can be seen on its Facebook and YouTube pages, both called “TheatreWorks Community Players.”
If you looked for the show at its Thursday night start time and didn’t find it, try again. There were some technical difficulties then, but it’s all worked out now, Director Joanie McPeak said.
The show features an hour’s worth of songs and skits — plus a surprise marriage proposal. It’s no longer a surprise now to the one who was asked, but we’re keeping the names of the couple and the answer to the proposal a secret, so you have the fun of finding out for yourself.
Today’s chuckles
Why do seals swim in salt water? Because pepper water makes them sneeze.
Which side of an Arctic tern has more feathers? The outside.
What do women the Arctic use to stay young-looking? Cold cream.
What did the seal say when it swam into a concrete wall? “Dam!”
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
