THE STROLLER: Who is being a Grinch about movies?

TODAY’S WORD is steep. Example: Steep the bay leaf and bundle of herbs in the soup while it’s cooking, then throw them out.
THURSDAY’S WORD was reconstitute. It means something dried, especially food, to its original state by adding water to it. Example: The first time Beau made the soup, he didn’t know to steep the dried shiitake mushrooms first, so the soup was weird with all these tough, leathery bits.
Christmas movies
The Stroller recently listed some popular Christmas movies, and Mary Blankenship of Martinsville said the list left out a favorite: “The Grinch.”
“My great nieces and nephews always want to see is the Grinch,” she said.
“It caused quite a hurrah when it first came out. It’s got a good story line to it and tells the truth. … I think that’s why the kids like it. Well, I like it, too, to tell you the truth.”
She has the movie on a VHS tape that she plays in the VCR — remember those?
“I’ve already dug it out. I know somebody’s going to say, ‘I want to watch it,’” she said.
That videotape sure has “got some years on it now, but the little kids really like it.”
Squash casserole
In the mood for holiday cooking, Virginia Rodgers of Spencer shares this recipe for squash casserole. Why not send in your favorite recipe to The Stroller?
2 cups fresh cooked squash
1 cup milk
1/2 cup melted butter
2 beaten eggs
1 cup dry dressing
1/2 tbs salt
1/2 tsp pepper
1 tbs sugar
1/2 cup grated cheddar cheese
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Mix all ingredients except cheese and put into a greased casserole dish. Top with the cheddar cheese. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes.
THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The first time the name “Santa Claus” was known to be in writing was in 1773, in a story in a New York City newspaper.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The earliest tales of Santa Claus in the United States described him as a thin, lanky man. When did Santa become fat?
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
