THE STROLLER: Who is being a Grinch about movies?

TODAY’S WORD is steep. Example: Steep the bay leaf and bundle of herbs in the soup while it’s cooking, then throw them out.

THURSDAY’S WORD was reconstitute. It means something dried, especially food, to its original state by adding water to it. Example: The first time Beau made the soup, he didn’t know to steep the dried shiitake mushrooms first, so the soup was weird with all these tough, leathery bits.

Christmas movies

The Stroller recently listed some popular Christmas movies, and Mary Blankenship of Martinsville said the list left out a favorite: “The Grinch.”

“My great nieces and nephews always want to see is the Grinch,” she said.

“It caused quite a hurrah when it first came out. It’s got a good story line to it and tells the truth. … I think that’s why the kids like it. Well, I like it, too, to tell you the truth.”

She has the movie on a VHS tape that she plays in the VCR — remember those?

“I’ve already dug it out. I know somebody’s going to say, ‘I want to watch it,’” she said.