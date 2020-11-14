New law pushes Appalachian Power toward more renewable energy

Today, coal-burning power plants generate about 60% of Appalachian’s power. Natural gas accounts for 19%.

The utility would likely not be moving as fast toward renewable energy were it not for the Clean Economy Act, said Lee Francis, deputy director of the Virginia League of Conservation Voters.

“But the marketplace is pushing even straggling companies like ApCo to move in the direction of wind and solar,” he wrote in an email. “The VCEA pushed that timeline up.”

In Appalachian’s defense, Francis added, it has a relatively small generation base in Virginia. That makes change more difficult than it is for a utility giant like Dominion, which enjoys more flexibility with its numerous coal, gas and nuclear plants.

“With that said,” Francis wrote, “we weren’t seeing ApCo show any meaningful push to be innovative and make these types of changes to their system until they were told to do so by the legislature.”

The Clean Economy Act applies only to Virginia customers, so it’s possible that coal and natural gas plants in other states could still be serving Appalachian’s customers in West Virginia and Tennessee after 2050, to some degree.