Rock shop seeks to be Floyd’s Halloween headquarters

FLOYD — Katrina Gravely’s delight in Halloween is obvious to anyone who passes her Sacred Star and Stone shop in downtown Floyd. Spiders dangle across the windows, climb the walls, and peek out of shelves and corners – more than 100 of creepy arachnids. She’s also tucked in a few bats, rats, a raven, as well as a parliament of owls in a tree on her wall.
On Halloween, Gravely’s rock and curio shop on North Locust Street will be open for trick-or-treating (no age limit) until midnight. “Stop by for a spell and see what’s new in the brew,” her website greets potential shoppers.
Gravely has spearheaded a town-wide scavenger hunt with 13 other merchants. Her shop will also offer munchies and general hanging out. She’ll even crack a geode to reveal its inner mysteries.
“It’s Halloween; it’s downtown Floyd,” she said. “There’s not much planned for Halloween this year, and I’d like to do something. Of course there will be mask-wearing, definitely.”
Gravely lights up when she talks about how children react to her hands-on shop full of dragons, fairy houses, a suit of armor, and glittery pretties of all kinds. Her store also contains Star Wars and Harry Potter items. And a miniature house full of spooky characters.
“We create magic here every day for children and their families,” she said.
Halloween will mark the culmination of a months-long project for Gravely and her employees – a haunted dollhouse. Adults of a certain age will recognize the dark Victorian structure as the Addams family house of television and movie fame. Gravely and the staff have been renovating, furnishing, and plunking in members of the macabre Addams family since she acquired the dollhouse through Facebook Marketplace.
In her tableau, Uncle Fester is sitting on the roof and the dragon, Spot, is hovering nearby. Gomez and Morticia are watching their young daughter, Wednesday, attempt to torture her little brother – business as usual at the Addams house.
Will the Munsters (from another spooky television series) visit the Addams family on Halloween? A possibility, Gravely says.
Illuminated by ropes of bling-star icicle LED lights, the shop is packed with all sorts of uncommon, whimsical, and whacky items – from art, herbs, and fragrances to beard oil in black skull jars. Most of all, there are rocks – perhaps a thousand of them. Some are metallic; others sparkling crystals. Some are fossils imprinted by creatures that no longer walk the Earth. Offerings range from smooth, tumbled quartz to museum quality jade. Prices start at 50 cents and top out at several thousand dollars.
“I never met a rock I didn’t like,” Gravely said. “I’ve been collecting for 15 years. Three years ago, my husband warned me, ‘If you bring one more rock into this house...’ I realized I’d better start a rock business.”
Gravely opened her rock shop at the Floyd Center for the Arts in 2017. Last winter she was starting to feel squeezed in the closet-sized store when she learned the owners of Oddfellas Cantina were closing their restaurant. They were putting the building up for rent and would consider having more than one tenant. Gravely liked the location, just feet from the county’s only stoplight. After months of renovations and COVID lockdown, Sacred Star and Stone opened at its new location on June 19.
“We’re at least as busy as we were at the old location,” Gravely said. “I do a good percentage of sales online. Customers follow me from festivals and trade shows where I’ve had a booth. Personal attention is my specialty, whether we’re in-person or online. I do video tours of the shop with my phone or tablet, and if someone wants an amethyst, for instance, I show them every amethyst we have.”
Gravely says she inspects each stone she buys; she doesn’t order in bulk. She wants to ensure everyone gets something of value. She has bins of polished gemstones selling for a dollar or less so even her 10-year-old shoppers can afford something.
“Katrina’s out to make people happy, not to get rich,” says Stan Spencer, who’s spent months in the shop remodeling and is responsible for the tree on the south wall and the stamped ceiling tin artfully camouflaging the chimney flue.
Michelle Scott runs Jonesburg Pepper Co. restaurant in the other side of the Oddfellas building. The two businesswomen have what they call an “open door” between their businesses. Actually, there is no door, just a doorway. The two women like it that way. They collaborate on decorations, business hours, and even promotions rewarding customers who patronize both establishments.
“Michelle and I have created an atmosphere of true community,” Gravely said. “This is the way Floyd used to be. We support each other and have a wonderful friendship.”
Even when the shop is decorated for Halloween, dripping with spiders and creepy critters, it has a warm, comfortable feel. Two upholstered chairs are angled for the best view of a wall-mounted television, sometimes playing Star Wars flicks. Gravely’s gentle retriever, Barre, is usually dozing in a corner. The 100-yr-old building has accommodated various restaurants over the years and served as a movie house in the 1940s.
“I’ve never heard of or experienced anything t indicating this place was haunted,” Gravely said. “But if there were a ghost here, I think the old girl would be happy her home is being appreciated."
Sacred Star and Stone (www.Sacredstarandstone.com) is open Monday-Saturday 10a.m. to 6 p.m. The store is also part of the ShopFloydVA.com, which offers promotions for shopping online at 50 Floyd businesses.
