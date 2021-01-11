THE STROLLER: A departing resident 's views about Martinsville

TODAY’S WORD is unscrupulous. Example: Edward planned for his upcoming his divorce carefully, unscrupulously hiding payments to his company in his desk drawer for months, not bringing any of them to the bank until after he submitted his income report to his wife’s attorney.

MONDAY’S WORD was scrupulous. It means (of a person or process) diligent, thorough, and extremely attentive to details. Example: Merveline was a scrupulous housekeeper and never left a thing out of place.

Moving away

Mark Emery, who just has sold his house on Sam Lions Trail, had lots to say about people in Martinsville:

“They’re Black and white, and they all pull together for their families, schools and churches. They conduct business with handshakes and provide charity when it’s needed. They are the moms and dads who stay married and pass their values down to their kids. They organize, coach and support the schools and the athletes that represent them. They are the real America. Not the divided docudrama you see on TV and the internet; they’re just too busy for that kind of nonsense.”

He says he will miss his neighbors, George “Doc” and Celia Scouras — Doc taught him how to play guitar.