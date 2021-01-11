THE STROLLER: A departing resident 's views about Martinsville

TODAY’S WORD is unscrupulous. Example: Edward planned for his upcoming his divorce carefully, unscrupulously hiding payments to his company in his desk drawer for months, not bringing any of them to the bank until after he submitted his income report to his wife’s attorney.
MONDAY’S WORD was scrupulous. It means (of a person or process) diligent, thorough, and extremely attentive to details. Example: Merveline was a scrupulous housekeeper and never left a thing out of place.
Moving away
Mark Emery, who just has sold his house on Sam Lions Trail, had lots to say about people in Martinsville:
“They’re Black and white, and they all pull together for their families, schools and churches. They conduct business with handshakes and provide charity when it’s needed. They are the moms and dads who stay married and pass their values down to their kids. They organize, coach and support the schools and the athletes that represent them. They are the real America. Not the divided docudrama you see on TV and the internet; they’re just too busy for that kind of nonsense.”
He says he will miss his neighbors, George “Doc” and Celia Scouras — Doc taught him how to play guitar.
He said he will miss the folks at Market Square and Deli, including Samir Chaudhari, the previous owner, and the new owner, “Gary from Upstate NY and his lovely late wife;” plus the Breakfast Club , including Danny Turner, Ural Harris, “the wise man among the group,” Ron Wilson, “Big Mike, who mentors troubled youth, and John from the auto detail shop, an eternal optimist and gentleman of the highest order.”
At Hooker Field, Mustangs General Manager Brian McConnell invited him to help as an official scorer in the press box, where he met announcer Earl Shelton.
“Martinsville is loaded with people like this, and the town was once thriving with industry that paid living wages with civic minded business leaders who formed committees to improve the welfare of the people and built a community owned hospital.
“Not owning that house and having to do renovations and driving 500 miles a week anymore has made my life easier, yet in many ways, not better.”
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Abraham Lincoln made handwritten copies of the Gettysburg Address, five of which remain in existence. The copies vary slightly in their wording.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How much time does a nanosecond measure?
