THE STROLLER: A new look for old photographs

TODAY’S WORD is despondent. Example: Traci used to be cheerful and full of life, but she has been despondent in the months since her best friend died.

THURSDAY’S WORD was fervent. Example: Jose would rather sleep in Sunday morning, but Esmeralda had a fervent devotion to religious traditions, and so insisted he come with her to not only church but also Sunday school and before that even the coffee with the pastor that kicked off everything.

Needs pictures

Bob Young lives in Tuscaloosa, Ala., but is from this area, and he’s hoping folks back home can help him find — and get — copies of photographs from his youth.

“There are two photos I’m interested in,” he said: “One is May, 30, 1965. It’s a picture of Drewry Mason’s baseball team that won the district championship that year, and the second is July 30, 1965. There are four players pictures shown. My photo is on the top line center—Big Bobby Young. I was hoping those might have been digitized and a .jpeg or .PDF could be emailed and I could print out.”

If you can help him, he can be reached at bob@axtonunlimited.com.

Essay contest