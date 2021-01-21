THE STROLLER: A new look for old photographs

TODAY’S WORD is despondent. Example: Traci used to be cheerful and full of life, but she has been despondent in the months since her best friend died.
THURSDAY’S WORD was fervent. Example: Jose would rather sleep in Sunday morning, but Esmeralda had a fervent devotion to religious traditions, and so insisted he come with her to not only church but also Sunday school and before that even the coffee with the pastor that kicked off everything.
Needs pictures
Bob Young lives in Tuscaloosa, Ala., but is from this area, and he’s hoping folks back home can help him find — and get — copies of photographs from his youth.
“There are two photos I’m interested in,” he said: “One is May, 30, 1965. It’s a picture of Drewry Mason’s baseball team that won the district championship that year, and the second is July 30, 1965. There are four players pictures shown. My photo is on the top line center—Big Bobby Young. I was hoping those might have been digitized and a .jpeg or .PDF could be emailed and I could print out.”
If you can help him, he can be reached at bob@axtonunlimited.com.
Essay contest
The local chapter of the Association of the United States Army is having an essay contest for all JROTC cadets, Army personnel (E1-E4) and even people who are thinking about enlisting. It is free to enter, and prizes range from $100 to $500 for three winners.
The subject is to describe a positive leader in your life and how he or she influenced you. It should be 750 to 1,000 words long, written in MS Word Document double-spaced in 12-point font. Include your name, status if applicable, address, email and phone number, and send to rwhankins@yahoo.com or AUSA, Allegheny-Blue Ridge, c/o VP, NCO & Soldier Programs, PO Box 21233, Roanoke, Va., 24018—by March 1.
Today’s chuckle
I noticed something odd in the post office the other day: A balding, middle-aged man was standing at a table sticking “Love” stamps on a huge stack of bright pink envelopes. Then he got out a bottle of perfume and started spraying the envelopes. I was getting curious, so I asked what he was doing.
Chuckling, he said, “I’m sending out 400 Valentine cards, each signed, ‘Guess who?’”.
“But why?” I asked.
“I’m a divorce lawyer,” he replied.
THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Even though China is larger than the U.S., it has only one time zone.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What does a light year measure?
