THE STROLLER: A new movie role and an old building

TODAY’S WORD is apprehensive. Example: Avid history students, DaShawn and Tyrique ran right into the abandoned house to explore, but Dwayne felt apprehensive, despite his keen interest in local heritage.

A riddleA doctor and a CEO were both in love with the beautiful Sarah. The CEO had to take a week-long business trip to China, so before he left, he gave Sarah seven apples. Why? (See answer below)

Local in the movies

Axton native Manny Cartier, the son of James and Marilyn Cartier, went off to Hollywood to make his way in the entertainment industry. In 2019, he was was badly injured in a hit-and-run, but now he’s back on track.

He plays a detective in the movie “Bliss,” starring Salma Hayek and Owen Wilson, which opens today in movie theaters and on Amazon. The Mike Cahill movie is the tale of a man who discovers he’s living in a computer-simulated world.

Antiques

Hasan Davis has taken over the building at 20 E. Church St. in Martinsville that used to house Steve Rucker’s antique shop and telephone museum. Before that, this 20,000-square-foot building was the site of the Henry-Martinsville Social Services, which later moved into the former MZM/Athena building off Clearview Drive.