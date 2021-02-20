THE STROLLER: Check out what's in store for you

TODAY’S WORD is stumped. Example: Bernie was stumped by the trivia question.

FRIDAY’S WORD was scorned. It means rejected in a contemptuous way. Example: Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned. (That familiar saying is a paraphrase of a line in the 1697 tragedy “The Mourning Bride” by the English playwright William Congreve.)

Old country stores

Ronnie Clark of Ridgeway has built a wooden model of Leatherwood Grocery, a country store that’s about 100 years old but has only ever been owned by two families and is the local gathering spot for the Mountain Valley and Leatherwood communities.

What’s your community’s oldest country store, where folks still sit around and visit with each other? Bulletin reporter Holly Kozelsky would like to write about these stores but so as not to be overwhelmed, is starting off with an approachable goal: Send suggestions of stores that have run continuously for at least 60 years and serve as a hangout spot and to preserve local history, as much as a shopping destination.

If she’s not overwhelmed with suggestions, she’ll broaden the pool to stores 50+ years old.

Bonus points of your community’s store has checker games, a wood stove and a store cat.