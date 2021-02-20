THE STROLLER: Check out what's in store for you

TODAY’S WORD is stumped. Example: Bernie was stumped by the trivia question.
FRIDAY’S WORD was scorned. It means rejected in a contemptuous way. Example: Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned. (That familiar saying is a paraphrase of a line in the 1697 tragedy “The Mourning Bride” by the English playwright William Congreve.)
Old country stores
Ronnie Clark of Ridgeway has built a wooden model of Leatherwood Grocery, a country store that’s about 100 years old but has only ever been owned by two families and is the local gathering spot for the Mountain Valley and Leatherwood communities.
What’s your community’s oldest country store, where folks still sit around and visit with each other? Bulletin reporter Holly Kozelsky would like to write about these stores but so as not to be overwhelmed, is starting off with an approachable goal: Send suggestions of stores that have run continuously for at least 60 years and serve as a hangout spot and to preserve local history, as much as a shopping destination.
If she’s not overwhelmed with suggestions, she’ll broaden the pool to stores 50+ years old.
Bonus points of your community’s store has checker games, a wood stove and a store cat.
Today’s chuckle
What do snowmen call their sons and daughters? Chill-dren.
What falls in the winter but never gets hurt? Snow.
Where do snowmen love to dance? At a snow ball.
Why did Frosty the Snowman break up with his girlfriend? Because he thought she was a flake.
What’s the best breakfast cereal to eat in winter? Frosted Flakes.
What can you catch with your eyes closed? A cold.
How does a snowman get to work? By icicle.
What do you get when you cross a snowman with a vampire? Frostbite.
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The first movie released on VHS was “The Young Teacher,” a South Korean movie about a teacher who starts a volleyball team to help build her student’s self-confidence and school spirit. The movie wasn’t much of a hit, but the VHS tape was — soon lots of movies and shows were offered for sale on VHS.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What was the best-selling movie sold on VHS?
