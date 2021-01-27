THE STROLLER: Class is virtual, but fussing remains real

TODAY’S WORD is reeling. Example: Janice went reeling after she heard the news.
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was baffled. It means totally bewildered or perplexed. Example: Tyler thought he was giving a clever scavenger hunt to lead Harper toward his invitation to the online prom, but she was just baffled over the weird clues he left.
Kids still bicker
With all the teachers are going through these days with virtual learning, you would think at least they would have a break from the students’ classroom chatter and bickering.
Not so.
Zoom, the video conferencing system teachers use to hold online classes, has a chat feature. A user (in this case, student) types a message into a box, and it shows up in the line with other messages from other users, in a small part of the screen.
A middle-school student showed The Stroller the chats that went on between students during a class time this week (quoting exactly, but names are changed):
Bob: Good morning everybody
James: Payattions
Bob: Good morning
James: Payattoins
Bob: About what
James: To the teacher
Kate: Yall stop
James: You stop
James: Stop
Susie: Yes
Chloe: Yes
Adam: Yes
James: Be quit. Ms Teacher.
Donna: Ms. Teacher can you pls tell them to stop
Susie: Do we do the final draft in Keynote?
Renee: Why
Chloe: yes
Renee: yes
Bob: Stop
Renee: :)
Chloe: I don’t like it
Bob: I don’t either
Renee: :(
Donna: Me either
James: Me either
Renee: Bequit
James: You stop
Adam: I don’t like it either
Renee: Ms. Teacher, how do we remember all that
Bob: Ms. Teacher, do we go to Keynote or what
Renee: You don’t go on Keynote. You go on paper and write the rough draft. Fine. I won’t chat again for a whole hour >;(
Bob: I don’t care
Renee: SO BE IT (with frowning face emoji)
Bob: (prayer hand emoji and chocolate chip cookie emoji)
James: (prayer hands emoji)
Chloe: Pay attention
Renee: Ms. Teacher, can you pls tell him to stop
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: In 1909, President William Howard Taft ordered the Oval Office to be built. The oval shape once was in style as a suitable space for a formal reception, also called a “levee.” The levee was a tradition of the English court, a formal public ceremony in which men of importance would meet leaders. The men would stand in a circle, and the leader would walk around the circle to talk with each in turn.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: When was the Oval Office destroyed in a Christmas Eve fire?
