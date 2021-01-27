 Skip to main content
THE STROLLER: Class is virtual, but fussing remains real
TODAY’S WORD is reeling. Example: Janice went reeling after she heard the news.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was baffled. It means totally bewildered or perplexed. Example: Tyler thought he was giving a clever scavenger hunt to lead Harper toward his invitation to the online prom, but she was just baffled over the weird clues he left.

Kids still bicker

With all the teachers are going through these days with virtual learning, you would think at least they would have a break from the students’ classroom chatter and bickering.

Not so.

Zoom, the video conferencing system teachers use to hold online classes, has a chat feature. A user (in this case, student) types a message into a box, and it shows up in the line with other messages from other users, in a small part of the screen.

A middle-school student showed The Stroller the chats that went on between students during a class time this week (quoting exactly, but names are changed):

Bob: Good morning everybody

James: Payattions

Bob: Good morning

James: Payattoins

Bob: About what

James: To the teacher

Kate: Yall stop

James: You stop

James: Stop

Susie: Yes

Chloe: Yes

Adam: Yes

James: Be quit. Ms Teacher.

Donna: Ms. Teacher can you pls tell them to stop

Susie: Do we do the final draft in Keynote?

Renee: Why

Chloe: yes

Renee: yes

Bob: Stop

Renee: :)

Chloe: I don’t like it

Bob: I don’t either

Renee: :(

Donna: Me either

James: Me either

Renee: Bequit

James: You stop

Adam: I don’t like it either

Renee: Ms. Teacher, how do we remember all that

Bob: Ms. Teacher, do we go to Keynote or what

Renee: You don’t go on Keynote. You go on paper and write the rough draft. Fine. I won’t chat again for a whole hour >;(

Bob: I don’t care

Renee: SO BE IT (with frowning face emoji)

Bob: (prayer hand emoji and chocolate chip cookie emoji)

James: (prayer hands emoji)

Chloe: Pay attention

Renee: Ms. Teacher, can you pls tell him to stop

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: In 1909, President William Howard Taft ordered the Oval Office to be built. The oval shape once was in style as a suitable space for a formal reception, also called a “levee.” The levee was a tradition of the English court, a formal public ceremony in which men of importance would meet leaders. The men would stand in a circle, and the leader would walk around the circle to talk with each in turn.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: When was the Oval Office destroyed in a Christmas Eve fire?

Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.

