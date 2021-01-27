THE STROLLER: Class is virtual, but fussing remains real

TODAY’S WORD is reeling. Example: Janice went reeling after she heard the news.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was baffled. It means totally bewildered or perplexed. Example: Tyler thought he was giving a clever scavenger hunt to lead Harper toward his invitation to the online prom, but she was just baffled over the weird clues he left.

Kids still bicker

With all the teachers are going through these days with virtual learning, you would think at least they would have a break from the students’ classroom chatter and bickering.

Not so.

Zoom, the video conferencing system teachers use to hold online classes, has a chat feature. A user (in this case, student) types a message into a box, and it shows up in the line with other messages from other users, in a small part of the screen.

A middle-school student showed The Stroller the chats that went on between students during a class time this week (quoting exactly, but names are changed):

Bob: Good morning everybody

James: Payattions

Bob: Good morning

James: Payattoins