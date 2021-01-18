THE STROLLER: Cool hints of snow and hot chocolate

Nothing. Zip. Nada.

“It was snowing good, and the ground was all white,” the kid promised. “It just melted.”

Early the next morning, The Stroller did notice areas of white that had not been snow-covered the day before. All melted within a couple of hours.

Hot chocolate

No sense in waiting for a snowy morning to have some hot chocolate. And forget the instant powder. Real hot chocolate is easy to make, and it’s so much better that you’ll never go back to instant.

For each mug heat 1 cup of milk and stir in 1 tablespoon cocoa and 1 tablespoon sugar (for four servings, use 4 cups milk and 1/4 cup each cocoa and sugar). Whisk or stir while it’s cooking. Remove it from the heat when it just shows signs it wants to boil. Stir in a splash of vanilla extract — and that’s all there is to it.

For decadent hot chocolate, replace some of the milk in the recipe with some half-and-half or cream.

MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: There can be between one and three Friday the 13ths in a year.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The date Feb. 30 has appeared in the calendars of at least two countries — one in the 18th century, and the other in the 20th century. What were those countries?

