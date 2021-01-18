THE STROLLER: Cool hints of snow and hot chocolate

TODAY’S WORD is ardent. Example: Chelsea, who thought it was silly to wear clothes and hats for a sports team, was such an ardent devotee of her favorite singer that she had several shirts, jackets and caps with his song lyrics or pictures of him.
MONDAY’S WORD was galvanizing. It means shocking or exciting (someone) into action. Example: The preacher’s galvanizing sermon on Sunday left the teenagers ready to take on the world’s injustices.
Prize song
Ashleigh Elizabeth Dillon, the daughter of Ann Crenshaw of Martinsville, won an award in the Creative Motion Network Edge Awards 2021 for her song “Free.” Dillon is a singer and performer in the family comedy/drama “Hope Again,” scheduled to be released in April.
Snow job?
Saturday morning, The Stroller’s young’un burst into the bedroom at the break of dawn. “Wake up! Wake up! It’s snowing!” she shouted jubilantly. “And it’s sticking!”
Snow had not been forecast for Friday night or Saturday morning, so that was an unexpected treat. Believe us — we check several times a day for possibilities of snow.
The Stroller dived back down under the covers for a little more shut-eye but later went to the window and opened the curtains with cheerful flourish.
Nothing. Zip. Nada.
“It was snowing good, and the ground was all white,” the kid promised. “It just melted.”
Early the next morning, The Stroller did notice areas of white that had not been snow-covered the day before. All melted within a couple of hours.
Hot chocolate
No sense in waiting for a snowy morning to have some hot chocolate. And forget the instant powder. Real hot chocolate is easy to make, and it’s so much better that you’ll never go back to instant.
For each mug heat 1 cup of milk and stir in 1 tablespoon cocoa and 1 tablespoon sugar (for four servings, use 4 cups milk and 1/4 cup each cocoa and sugar). Whisk or stir while it’s cooking. Remove it from the heat when it just shows signs it wants to boil. Stir in a splash of vanilla extract — and that’s all there is to it.
For decadent hot chocolate, replace some of the milk in the recipe with some half-and-half or cream.
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: There can be between one and three Friday the 13ths in a year.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The date Feb. 30 has appeared in the calendars of at least two countries — one in the 18th century, and the other in the 20th century. What were those countries?
