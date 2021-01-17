THE STROLLER: Enjoy a hot lemonade as you read

TODAY’S WORD is galvanizing. Example: The preacher's galvanizing sermon on Sunday left the teenagers ready to take on the world's injustices.
SUNDAY'S WORD was demur. It means to object to. Example: Francie demurred at Jim's suggestion of "Netflix and chill."
New library books
Melissa Rich of Blue Ridge Regional Library announces that the following books have arrived and will be ready for checkout by Thursday:
- "Before She Disappeared" by Lisa Gardner
- "Shiver" by Allie Reynolds
- "ADHD 2.0: New Science and Essential Strategies for Thriving With Distraction -- From Childhood Through Adulthood" by Edward M. Hallowell and John J. Ratey
- "In Search of Wisdom: Life-Changing Truths in the Book of Proverbs" by Joyce Meyer
Virtual Family Day
Piedmont Arts will host its first Virtual Family Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday over Facebook Live.
Led by Education Coordinator Sarah Short, this online-only event will feature story time, drawing and an easy craft with items you can find around your house (paper, drawing utensils, scissors and toilet paper rolls) and a performance of the musical "The Little Red Hen" by Virginia Repertory Theatre. Virtual Family Day is appropriate for pre-K to third grade.
To take part, follow the link at PiedmontArts.org or visit Facebook.com/PiedmontArtsMartinsville.
Winter lemonade
Lemonade is not just for summer. Make a hot tea of winter lemonade to warm you up on cold days. Heat to the boiling point enough water to fill your mug. Cut one lemon into thin slices. Use a cinnamon stick as a skewer -- slide the slices onto it, with space between each. Then place it into the mug, crush the lemon slices with a spoon and let steep for 5 minutes. Stir in a tablespoon of honey.
You can reuse the lemon and cinnamon to make new cups.
Of course, you don't have to be fancy about it -- you could just squeeze the juice from half or a quarter of a lemon into your mug and sprinkle in the cinnamon before or after adding the honey.
The Stroller is fond of a similar hot drink made of about 2 tablespoons grated ginger plus the above amounts of honey and lemon and heartily recommends it, especially for a sore throat.
SUNDAY'S TRIVIA ANSWER: A jiffy, as used in the fields of chemistry and physics, is the amount of time it takes for light to travel a centimeter: about 33.3564 picoseconds.
TODAY'S TRIVIA QUESTION: How many Friday the 13ths can there be in a year?
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.