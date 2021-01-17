THE STROLLER: Enjoy a hot lemonade as you read

To take part, follow the link at PiedmontArts.org or visit Facebook.com/PiedmontArtsMartinsville.

Winter lemonade

Lemonade is not just for summer. Make a hot tea of winter lemonade to warm you up on cold days. Heat to the boiling point enough water to fill your mug. Cut one lemon into thin slices. Use a cinnamon stick as a skewer -- slide the slices onto it, with space between each. Then place it into the mug, crush the lemon slices with a spoon and let steep for 5 minutes. Stir in a tablespoon of honey.

You can reuse the lemon and cinnamon to make new cups.

Of course, you don't have to be fancy about it -- you could just squeeze the juice from half or a quarter of a lemon into your mug and sprinkle in the cinnamon before or after adding the honey.

The Stroller is fond of a similar hot drink made of about 2 tablespoons grated ginger plus the above amounts of honey and lemon and heartily recommends it, especially for a sore throat.