THE STROLLER: Give us just a New York minute

The center also has two canvas-painting classes with Genie Elgin in the works, both offered from 1 to 4 p.m. For the class on Jan. 23, the choice of design with be either a tree trunk or a beach scene, with a heart (either carved in the tree or made in sand) with initials inside. The subject of the Feb. 27 class will be announced later. The cost for either of those classes is $25 ($5 discount for members).

To register, call the center at 276-957-5757.

Riddle answer

Short All of them

FRIDAY'S TRIVIA ANSWER: "New York minute" refers to a very short period of time. Supposedly, the phrase got its start in Texas in the late 1960s and was popularized by Johnny Carson, who joked that a New York minute was the time between when a traffic light turns green and car horns start honking. It's in two popular songs: a 1985 Ronnie McDowell song: "I'd make love to you in a New York minute - and take my Texas time doing it"; and a 1988 Don Henley song: "In a New York minute / Everything can change / In a New York minute / Things can get pretty strange."

TODAY'S TRIVIA QUESTION: If you tell someone you'll be there in a jiffy -- do you realize you're actually using a very specific measurement of time? How long is a "jiffy"?

