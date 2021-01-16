THE STROLLER: Give us just a New York minute

TODAY’S WORD is demur. Example: Francie demurred at Jim's suggestion of "Netflix and chill."
FRIDAY'S WORD was altercation. It means a noisy disagreement, especially in public. Example: Bruno and Tom had an altercation outside a nightclub.
Riddles
- What word gets shorter when you add two letters it?
- How many months have 28 days?
See answer below.
Free Patrick Wifi
Boyce-Holland Veterinary Services is offering students free use of its Wifi to help with their studies now that Patrick County Schools have gone all-virtual. For more information, call 276-694-3564 or Cody Stevens at 276-692-4408.
"We hope this will help, in some small way, families that don't have access to the internet," the Boyce-Holland staff wrote in its announcement.
Barn quilts
You're probably seeing more and more barn quilts on houses and outbuildings during your drives through the country and even town. Classes in this popular art form are offered occasionally, with the next one to be on Feb. 20 at the Spencer-Penn Centre. Create or pick out your own design for it, then join the class from noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 20. The cost will depend on the size of quilt you decide to make.
The center also has two canvas-painting classes with Genie Elgin in the works, both offered from 1 to 4 p.m. For the class on Jan. 23, the choice of design with be either a tree trunk or a beach scene, with a heart (either carved in the tree or made in sand) with initials inside. The subject of the Feb. 27 class will be announced later. The cost for either of those classes is $25 ($5 discount for members).
To register, call the center at 276-957-5757.
Riddle answer
- Short
- All of them
FRIDAY'S TRIVIA ANSWER: "New York minute" refers to a very short period of time. Supposedly, the phrase got its start in Texas in the late 1960s and was popularized by Johnny Carson, who joked that a New York minute was the time between when a traffic light turns green and car horns start honking. It's in two popular songs: a 1985 Ronnie McDowell song: "I'd make love to you in a New York minute - and take my Texas time doing it"; and a 1988 Don Henley song: "In a New York minute / Everything can change / In a New York minute / Things can get pretty strange."
TODAY'S TRIVIA QUESTION: If you tell someone you'll be there in a jiffy -- do you realize you're actually using a very specific measurement of time? How long is a "jiffy"?
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.