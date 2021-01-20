THE STROLLER: Help find the homes of these found pets

TODAY’S WORD is fervent. Example: Jose would rather sleep in Sunday morning, but Esmeralda had a fervent devotion to religious traditions and so insisted he come with her to not only church but also Sunday school before that and even the coffee with the pastor that kicked everything off.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was doting. It means extremely and uncritically fond of someone; adoring. Example: As a mother, Patrice was dismissive and cold, but later in life she became a doting grandmother.

Found pets

An orange kitten that looked like it had been someone’s pet came up on a back porch of someone who lives in the Kings Mountain Road area near the Beaver Creek Golf Course. He looks to be about 4 months old, the resident said, and is “way too clean, friendly and sweet to be a stray.” He has a round face with big, wide-set eyes which sort of give him the look of surprise, and a big, round forehead.

The SPCA is helping to coordinate calls on this kitten, so if you think he could be yours, or might be able to help locate the owner, call 276-638-7297.