THE STROLLER: Help find the homes of these foundpets

TODAY’S WORD is fervent. Example: Jose would rather sleep in Sunday morning, but Esmeralda had a fervent devotion to religious traditions and so insisted he come with her to not only church but also Sunday school before that and even the coffee with the pastor that kicked everything off.
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was doting. It means extremely and uncritically fond of someone; adoring. Example: As a mother, Patrice was dismissive and cold, but later in life she became a doting grandmother.
Found pets
An orange kitten that looked like it had been someone’s pet came up on a back porch of someone who lives in the Kings Mountain Road area near the Beaver Creek Golf Course. He looks to be about 4 months old, the resident said, and is “way too clean, friendly and sweet to be a stray.” He has a round face with big, wide-set eyes which sort of give him the look of surprise, and a big, round forehead.
The SPCA is helping to coordinate calls on this kitten, so if you think he could be yours, or might be able to help locate the owner, call 276-638-7297.
Meanwhile, a young-looking, dark-and-white dog has shown up in the Martin Lane area of Axton. Pictures of this dog are on the Facebook page Lost and Found Pets MHC, which is what you should contact if you can help find the dog’s home. The dog has the general shape of hound or pit, with white front legs, a white chest and neck and a white stripe going down through the center of its face and over the muzzle.
Chai tea
Lately we’ve been talking about hot drinks to bolster us during these cold days. A classic is chai tea. You hear it talked about a lot, but The Stroller, who doesn’t get around much, only ever encountered it when made once by Greta Ledyard of Bassett and another time by Gayatri Titus, who used to live in Chatmoss. It hit the spot so nicely The Stroller bought some organic black tea leaves and learned to make it at home.
Here’s how: For each cup of tea, put a heaping teaspoon of organic black tea leaves in the pot, then add a little bit of any of these ingredients that strike your fancy: orange peel, black peppercorns, fresh ginger, cloves, cardamom pods, cinnamon. Let steep for 5 to 7 minutes, then pour through a strainer into cups. Stir in warm milk and honey or sugar to taste.
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The United States has four time zones.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How many time zones are there in China, which is larger than the U.S.?
