THE STROLLER: Hitting a few high notes about music

TODAY’S WORD is miffed. Example: Tiffany was miffed that her sister wore her favorite sweater without even asking.

Musical notes

K.J. “Killa J” Harkness’s song “Better Off” is being played on the radio on New York City — and the more people request it, the more it will get played. He’s hoping people will call Power 105.1, “New York’s Hip-Hop and R&B,” at 800-585-1051 and ask that they play “Better Off” by Killa J again.

Andre Benton of Martinsville, who goes by “Smoov” in the music world, is excited about his R&B/soul song “Come Home” and is hoping people will stream it (and stream it again). If you don’t stream music, just look it up on YouTube.

Tell The Stroller about the latest music out by local musicians, and we’ll tell the community — Keeping MHC—and Patrick County—strong!

Videotapes

A Stroller reader named Verna got us started on the topic of VHS tapes, and now even The New York Times has a story on that iconic type of entertainment.

In “Who Is Still Buying VHS Tapes” (Feb. 20), Hanna Selinger writes: