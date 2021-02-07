THE STROLLER: How do yo take valentines to heart?

TODAY’S WORD is melancholy. Example: The day was cold and gray, her job was boring, and she hadn’t talked with her family in a while, so even though nothing particularly bad was happening to her at the time, Karen was feeling melancholy and listless.

Valentines

Today makes a week before Valentine’s Day. That’s still plenty of time for making and mailing valentines.

When The Stroller was a child, Mother led the children in making valentines out of lovely, lacy white, heart-shaped doilies and heart shapes cut with chubby little fingers out of red and pink construction paper. There also were red construction-paper chains to make and hang in the house, and red heart banners. Now, of course, children under The Stroller’s care are learning those same traditions.

How does your family celebrate Valentine’s Day? What special crafts, decorations and cards do you make? Share your traditions with others through The Stroller.

Bluebird boxes