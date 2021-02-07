THE STROLLER: How do yo take valentines to heart?

TODAY’S WORD is melancholy. Example: The day was cold and gray, her job was boring, and she hadn’t talked with her family in a while, so even though nothing particularly bad was happening to her at the time, Karen was feeling melancholy and listless.
Valentines
Today makes a week before Valentine’s Day. That’s still plenty of time for making and mailing valentines.
When The Stroller was a child, Mother led the children in making valentines out of lovely, lacy white, heart-shaped doilies and heart shapes cut with chubby little fingers out of red and pink construction paper. There also were red construction-paper chains to make and hang in the house, and red heart banners. Now, of course, children under The Stroller’s care are learning those same traditions.
How does your family celebrate Valentine’s Day? What special crafts, decorations and cards do you make? Share your traditions with others through The Stroller.
Bluebird boxes
Area environmentalist (and orthodontist) David Jones is looking for a Boy Scouts or Girl Scouts troop who would like to make “a carload of bluebird boxes” as a fundraising program. He can be reached via Facebook Messenger or through his practice at 276-638-8888 or djortho8@gmail.com.
Bluebirds protect crops from insects, so many farmers set bluebird boxes around their fields for protection. Their natural habitat has been disappearing, so many people and organizations are helping them.
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The inch came to be a unit of measurement from the Old English “ince,” or “ynce,” once said to be about the width of a man’s thumb. In the 14th century, under King Edward II, the inch was defined as “three grains of barley, dry and round, placed end to end lengthwise.” Centuries ago, the inch also has been defined as the combined length of 12 poppyseeds.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: In days gone by, a common unit of measurement was “handbreadth” or “hand,” based on the width of the average palm — about 4 inches. What is the last thing still commonly measured in hands?
